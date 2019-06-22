MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 22: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1

Albert Pujols' return to St. Louis continues on Saturday when the Los Angeles Angels and the St. Louis Cardinals play the second game of a three-game series. Friday night's game between the teams, won 5-1 by the Cardinals, was Pujols' first game back in St. Louis since he left there after the 2011 season. He went 1-for-2 with a walk. Elsewhere on Saturday, two AL heavyweights and World Series contenders -- the New York Yankees (-167) and Houston Astros -- play the third game of their four-game series in the Bronx. The Yankees won 4-1 on Friday night to extend their winning streak to seven. The Astros have lost six straight. And Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Hyun-Jin Ryu (9-1, 1.26 ERA) continues his remarkable season when the Dodgers (-273) host the Colorado Rockies. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine handicapper Zack Cimini has to say.

Known as the Contrarian with Chutzpah, Cimini is a Las Vegas handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom. He uses a new-age approach to excel in multiple sports. He entered the 2019 MLB season up $3,067 on a record of 263-218-2 all-time at SportsLine, and he's on an impressive streak with his selections again, nailing 29 of his last 45 MLB money line picks, returning $1,189.

Cimini has studied Saturday's packed MLB schedule and has identified his top three picks.

We can tell you that Cimini is going with the Milwaukee Brewers (-118) at home against the Cincinnati Reds.

Even though Reds starter Luis Castillo has been terrific this season, Cimini likes how the Brewers match up against him. Castillo is 0-1 with a 4.66 ERA in two starts against Milwaukee this season. In the most recent one, on May 22, the Brewers touched him up for four earned runs on five hits in 2.2 innings.

On the other hand, Milwaukee starter Jhoulys Chacin has had success this season against the Reds. He allowed just two earned runs and three hits in 5.1 innings on April 2.

"Every scenario for Milwaukee to snap out of its funk has been available," Cimini told SportsLine. "Still the Brewers have found a way to lose five straight and seven of their last eight. As poor as they've looked against the Reds, Saturday offers a reduced price based on Cincinnati's Luis Castillo's dominant 2.26 ERA and 7-1 record. Grab the Brewers to finally play like a team that's settled in from a three-series road trip."

Cimini has also found value on a road underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money-line price.

Saturday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Saturday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Twins at Royals (+159), 2:15 p.m.

Angels at Cardinals (+135), 2:15 p.m.

Mets at Cubs (-143), 2:20 p.m.

Blue Jays at Red Sox (-206), 4:05 p.m.

Marlins at Phillies (-187), 4:05 p.m.

Padres at Pirates (+103), 4:05 p.m.

Rays at Athletics (-110), 4:07 p.m.

Tigers at Indians (-185), 4:10 p.m.

Orioles at Mariners (-177), 4:10 p.m.

Reds at Brewers (-121), 4:10 p.m.

Astros at Yankees (-167), 7:15 p.m.

Rockies at Dodgers (-273), 7:15 p.m.

Braves at Nationals (-121), 7:15 p.m.

White Sox at Rangers (-194), 9:05 p.m.

Giants at Diamondbacks (-144), 10:10 p.m.