MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 23: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1

Justin Verlander will try to help the Houston Astros (-118) avoid a four-game sweep against the New York Yankees on Sunday when the two AL heavyweights and World Series contenders close out a series in the Bronx. The Yankees beat Houston, 7-5, on Saturday night to extend their winning streak to eight games while simultaneously sending the Astros to their seventh-straight defeat. Elsewhere on Sunday, the New York Mets' Jacob deGrom faces off against the Chicago Cubs' Cole Hamels at Wrigley Field in the marquee pitching matchup of the day. And Miami Marlins rookie Jordan Yamamoto (2-0, 0.00 ERA) will try to continue a remarkable start to his major league career when he takes on the Philadelphia Phillies (-159) in Philadelphia. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups, and others are looking for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Sunday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 98-64 run on his MLB picks entering Sunday's action.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Sunday's top three MLB picks would pay out almost 6-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Arizona Diamondbacks (-140) at home against the San Francisco Giants. He has hit 23 of his last 37 picks involving Arizona.

Even though the Diamondbacks have lost six straight, Oh knows that Arizona is the better offensive team. The Diamondbacks have the edge in just about every major hitting category over the Giants, including average (.258 to .225), on-base percentage (.323 to .292), slugging percentage (.454 to .370) and runs (402 to 297).

He also likes the pitching matchup for Arizona. Merrill Kelly (7-7, 3.99 ERA) takes the mound for the D-backs against the Giants' Shaun Anderson (2-2, 4.08).

"In his last start against the Giants, on May 17, the Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly did not allow a run in 5.1 innings," Oh told SportsLine. "Arizona won, 7-0. On the other hand, San Francisco starter Shaun Anderson gave up six runs, including four earned, and nine hits in just 5.0 innings in his only start against the Diamondbacks, on May 26. My model says Arizona wins about two-thirds of the time, so this money line is still solid value. Take the D-backs."

Oh's projections show Arizona winning 65 percent of his computer simulations, a number that makes this money line a favorable value. Lock in the Diamondbacks to win on Sunday, and you could be well on your way to a strong MLB parlay payout.

Oh has also found value on a home underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make on Sunday for a chance at a payout of almost 6-1? And which home underdog is a must-back? See Sunday's MLB schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Sunday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who has crushed his MLB picks.

Sunday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Tigers at Indians (-204), 1:00 p.m.

Blue Jays at Red Sox (-174), 1:05 p.m.

Marlins at Phillies (-159), 1:05 p.m.

Braves at Nationals (-116), 1:35 p.m.

Padres at Pirates (+135), 1:35 p.m.

Astros at Yankees (+109), 2:05 p.m.

Reds at Brewers (-190), 2:10 p.m.

Twins at Royals (+143), 2:15 p.m.

Mets at Cubs (+102), 2:20 p.m.

White Sox at Rangers (-129), 3:05 p.m.

Rays at Athletics (-131), 4:07 p.m.

Giants at Diamondbacks (-140), 4:10 p.m.

Orioles at Mariners (-171), 4:10 p.m.

Rockies at Dodgers (-225), 4:10 p.m.

Angels at Cardinals (-132), 7:00 p.m.