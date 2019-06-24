MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 24: This three-way parlay pays 8-1

There are just seven games on Monday's MLB schedule, but the slate includes Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the same lineup as the New York Yankees (-253) host the Toronto Blue Jays. Meanwhile, Chicago White Sox star Lucas Giolito, 10-2 with a 2.74 ERA, faces a test at Fenway Park against Mookie Betts and the Boston Red Sox (-171). The pitching clash of the night is in the desert as Zack Greinke, 8-3 with a 2.91 ERA, and Clayton Kershaw (7-1 and 2.85) match wits when the Arizona Diamondbacks host the rival Los Angeles Dodgers (-140), who are riding a six-game win streak. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games and others, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the best bets of the evening from SportsLine handicapper Adam Thompson.

Thompson raked in the winnings as SportsLine's top MLB handicapper last season, hitting on 61 percent of his money line picks for a massive profit of $4,062 to $100 players. He finished last year on a 22-4 run, a streak that included hitting every World Series game.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his MLB success. Anyone who has followed his MLB picks is way, way up.

Now he's revealing his top three plays for Monday. Parlay them together and you'd be looking at a massive payout of 8-1.

We can tell you Thompson is going with the Braves (+104) on the road against the Cubs at 8:05 p.m. ET. Thompson has nailed 24 of his last 32 picks involving Atlanta (+1761), including when he backed the Braves in a 12-3 win over the Mets last Monday.

Thompson knows Atlanta starter Julio Teheran (5-5, 3.40) was knocked around by the Mets his last time out for six runs in four innings. But prior to that, he'd allowed four runs his previous eight outings combined, amassing a scant ERA of 0.81 over that span. The Cubs, meanwhile, will go with Jon Lester (6-5, 4.13), who is is heading in the opposite direction with a 7.17 ERA his last seven starts.

The Braves' offense is crushing right now. Last week, Atlanta batted .324 and averaged 8.7 runs per game. Through all of June, those numbers are at .292 and 7.5.

"The Cubs are hitting .236 the month of June and Teheran had allowed four runs over eight starts before a hiccup disrupted that. Look for Teheran to get back on track on the road, where he's been better than at home this season," Thompson told SportsLine. "The hot Braves offense can do the rest against the struggling Lester."

Monday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Mets at Phillies (-127), 7:05 p.m.

Blue Jays at Yankees (-253), 7:05 p.m.

White Sox at Red Sox (-171), 7:10 p.m.

Royals at Indians (-172), 7:10 p.m.

Braves at Cubs (-130), 8:05 p.m.

Dodgers at Diamondbacks (+122), 9:40 p.m.

Rockies at Giants (+108), 10:05 p.m.