MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 25: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1

Every team hits the field on Tuesday in a busy MLB schedule that includes several of the game's top pitchers and potentially bettable showdowns. That includes MLB strikeout leader Gerrit Cole taking on his old team as the Houston Astros (-284) host the Pittsburgh Pirates, who've won four straight. Max Scherzer leads the Washington Nationals as huge road favorites (-246) when they take on Trevor Richards and the Miami Marlins, who have won four in a row as well. Meanwhile at Wrigley Field, Kris Bryant and the Chicago Cubs host Ronald Acuna and the Atlanta Braves (-109), and in San Francisco, Madison Bumgarner leads the Giants (-161) against the hard-hitting Colorado Rockies with Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see the best MLB bets of the night from SportsLine handicapper John Bollman.

Bollman combines MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background. Last season, Bollman, who has a master's degree in biostatistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development. And he's in the midst of a red-hot run, hitting on 43 of his last 70 picks (61 percent), raking in $900 to $100 bettors in a short amount of time. Anyone following him is way up.

Now he's studied the full MLB schedule and his top three picks are in, using the numbers to find critical trends you may not be considering. Parlaying them together brings an additional payout of well over 6-1.

We can tell you Bollman is going with the Rangers (-141) on the road against the Tigers at 7:10 p.m. ET. He's hit an astonishing 11 picks in a row involving Texas or Detroit, including 3-0 in the last week alone.

Bollman knows the Rangers are giving Jesse Chavez his first real start of the season. But the reliever-turned-opener is 2-1 with a 0.58 ERA over his last 21 appearances and he allowed just one run in five innings against the Indians his last time out. He faces a Tigers lineup that ranks dead-last in runs scored. Plus, the Tigers have been held to three runs or less in eight of their last 12 games.

In addition to its offensive woes, Detroit will put Jordan Zimmerman (0-4, 6.03 ERA) on the mound, which only makes Bollman's pick more confident.

"The Rangers are 16-4 as the favorite and 3-0 as the road favorite," Bollman told SportsLine. "The Tigers are 11-25 at home and 6-22 as the home dog. Lay the road favorite."

Confidently lock in the Rangers to win on Tuesday, and you could be well on your way to a nice parlay payout.

Bollman has also found a key x-factor that has him all-in on a big underdog Tuesday night. You can only see his entire best bets parlay at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Tuesday for a payout of well over 6-1? And what x-factor makes one big dog a must-back? See Tuesday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Tuesday's MLB best bets, all from the former MLB front-office analyst who has crushed his MLB picks this season.

Tuesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Blue Jays at Yankees (NL), 7:05 p.m.

Mets at Phillies (-160), 7:05 p.m.

Padres at Orioles (+169), 7:05 p.m.

Nationals at Marlins (+206), 7:10 p.m.

Royals at Indians (-254), 7:10 p.m.

White Sox at Red Sox (-271), 7:10 p.m.

Rangers at Tigers (+128), 7:10 p.m.

Braves at Cubs (-106), 8:05 p.m.

Rays at Twins (-106), 8:10 p.m.

Mariners at Brewers (-180), 8:10 p.m.

Pirates at Astros (-284), 8:10 p.m.

Athletics at Cardinals (-138), 8:15 p.m.

Dodgers at Diamondbacks (+101), 9:40 p.m.

Rockies at Giants (-161), 9:45 p.m.

Reds at Angels (-152), 10:07 p.m.