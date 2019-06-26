MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 26: This three-way parlay pays nearly 8-1

Every team is in action in a packed MLB schedule for Wednesday, which includes six day games and a plethora of matchups after dark. A pitching showdown at Target Field looms when Jake Odorizzi (10-3, 2.58 ERA) and the Minnesota Twins (-112) host Charlie Morton (8-1, 2.31 ERA) and the Tampa Bay Rays. Meanwhile at Wrigley Field, Kris Bryant and the Chicago Cubs (-126) host Ronald Acuna and the Atlanta Braves, plus Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels (-130) host Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds in one of four interleague games under the lights. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the best bets of the day from MLB expert Zack Cimini.

Cimini, one of the fastest-rising handicappers in Vegas, has been finding the flaws in MLB odds and exposing them. He crushed MLB in 2018, going 138-107-2 for a $2,625 profit to $100 bettors tailing him. He's currently riding a hot streak, hitting 33 of his last 52 picks, raking in nearly $1,300 in profit in a short amount of time to $100 players.

Part of his success: He analyzes matchups from every angle and earned his nickname "Contrarian with Chutzpah" by not always backing what the masses are. Now, Cimini locked in three MLB picks for Wednesday. He's sharing those MLB best bets only at SportsLine, and if you parlay them together, you'd be looking at a hefty payout of nearly 8-1.

We can tell you he's all over the Rays on the road against the Twins at 8:10 p.m. ET. On Saturday, he banked on Minnesota (-183) in a 5-3 win over the Royals.

Cimini knows the Twins roughed up Blake Snell in a 9-4 victory at Target Field on Tuesday. Now, they throw Odorizzi, who is 6-0 at home. But Cimini is high on Morton, whose 2.31 ERA leads the American League. Morton has been especially dominant on the road, going 5-0 with a 1.57 ERA and .178 average allowed.

"On consecutive days, oddsmakers have priced the Rays as even money even amid a 2-6 road trip," Cimini told SportsLine. "This time around, grab the value on the Rays as they get runs off former Tampa pitcher Odorizzi."

Cimini has also found a key x-factor that has him all over a big underdog on Wednesday. This team offers major value on the money line and pushes the parlay to new heights. You can see who it is only at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Wednesday for a huge 8-1 payout? And which underdog do you need to be all over? See Wednesday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Wednesday's MLB best bets, all from the handicapper who returned a $2,600 profit on MLB picks last season.



Wednesday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



White Sox at Red Sox (-367), 1:05 p.m.

Blue Jays at Yankees (-276), 1:05 p.m.

Royals at Indians (-220), 1:10 p.m.

Padres at Orioles (+115), 3:05 p.m.

Dodgers at Diamondbacks (+125), 3:40 p.m.

Rockies at Giants (+121), 3:45 p.m.

Mets at Phillies (-152), 7:05 p.m.

Nationals at Marlins (+135), 7:10 p.m.

Rangers at Tigers (-111), 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Cardinals (-149), 7:15 p.m.

Braves at Cubs (-126), 8:05 p.m.

Reds at Angels (-130), 8:07 p.m.

Mariners at Brewers (NL), 8:10 p.m.

Rays at Twins (-112), 8:10 p.m.

Pirates at Astros (-237), 8:10 p.m.