MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 3: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1

With the 2019 MLB Draft headlining the evening, there are just four games on Monday's MLB schedule. That includes Kris Bryant and the Chicago Cubs (-160) hosting Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels in a rain makeup game. The remaining three outings are all at night on the West Coast, featuring Mitch Haniger and the Seattle Mariners hosting Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros (-135), and Robbie Ray going for the Arizona Diamondbacks as they try to slow Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers (-152). In San Diego, the top free agents from the off-season face off as Manny Machado and the Padres face Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies (-147). Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018 and he's off to an even-hotter start this year, riding an awesome 73-47 heater into Monday's action. That's brought in more than $2,600 already to $100 bettors tailing him.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Monday's three picks would pay out at over 5-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Phillies (-147) on the road against the Padres at 10:10 p.m. ET. Oh has hit all three Phillies games he's picked in the last two-plus weeks, including taking them (-164) in an 11-4 win over the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Oh knows neither of these teams comes in very hot. The Phillies have lost four straight, including getting shut out to cap a sweep at the hands of the Dodgers. The Padres have dropped five of seven, including two straight, six-run defeats at the hands of the hapless Marlins.

But the Phillies have Aaron Nola (6-0, 4.18 ERA) for Monday. He's found his groove following a slow start to the year -- over his last seven starts, he's 4-0 with a 2.50 ERA.

"Philadelphia has won 28 of 40 games when favored, and eight of 12 when Nola gets the ball," Oh told SportsLine. "The Phillies win a solid 60 percent of my computer simulations against Eric Lauer (4-4, 4.45) and the 26th-ranked run-scoring Padres offense."

Monday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Angels at Cubs (-160), 4:05 p.m.

Dodgers at Diamondbacks (+130), 9:40 p.m.

Phillies at Padres (+125), 10:10 p.m.

Astros at Mariners (+115), 10:10 p.m.