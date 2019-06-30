MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 30: This three-way parlay pays over 7-1

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox conclude their two-game London Series on Sunday -- less than 24 hours after their wild and historic slugfest. On Saturday at London Stadium, the first major league baseball game played in Europe, the teams combined for 30 runs, 37 hits and 16 pitchers. The four-hour and 42-minute game, which was won by the Yankees 17-13, was the third longest nine-inning game in MLB history. On Sunday, Stephen Tarpley takes the mound for New York (-120) against Boston and Eduardo Rodriguez. Elsewhere on Sunday's schedule, the Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays (-193) -- who are the top two wild card teams in the AL -- play the rubber game of their three-game series in Tampa. And Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer goes for his sixth win in the month of June when the Nationals (-340) face the Detroit Tigers in Detroit. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups, and others are looking for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Sunday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 102-63 run on his MLB picks entering Sunday's action.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Sunday's three top MLB picks would pay out more than 7-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Chicago Cubs (-120) on the road against the Cincinnati Reds. He has hit 10 of his last 14 picks involving the Cubs and 15 of his last 25 picks involving the Reds.

Oh likes that Chicago outfielder Jason Heyward is heating up. In his last eight games, Heyward is 13-for-28 with three doubles, a triple, three homers and eight RBI.

Oh also likes that the pitching matchup favors the Cubs. Jon Lester (7-5) starts for Chicago against Cincinnati's Anthony DeSclafani (4-4). On May 24, in his only start against the Cubs this season, DeSclafani gave up four runs and lasted just 3.2 innings. Meanwhile, Lester has a great track record against the Reds.

"Cubs lefty Jon Lester has made 16 career starts against the Reds, and his team has won 14 of them," Oh told SportsLine. "He's 7-1 with a 3.88 ERA against Cincinnati in his career. My model says the Cubs win more than 60 percent of the simulations, so this money line offers tremendous value. Go with Chicago."

Oh's projections show Chicago winning 63 percent of his computer simulations, a number that makes this money line a favorable value. Lock in the Cubs to win on Sunday, and you could be well on your way to a strong MLB parlay payout.

Oh also has found value on a road underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make on Sunday for a chance at a payout of more than 7-1? And which road underdog is a must-back? See Sunday's MLB schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Sunday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who's crushing his MLB picks.

Sunday's MLB schedule (all times ET)

Yankees vs. Red Sox* (+108), 10:10 a.m.

Indians at Orioles (+197), 1:05 p.m.

Royals at Blue Jays (-122), 1:07 p.m.

Phillies at Marlins (+112), 1:10 p.m.

Cubs at Reds (+105), 1:10 p.m.

Rangers at Rays (-193), 1:10 p.m.

Nationals at Tigers (+279), 1:10 p.m.

Twins at White Sox (-140), 2:00 p.m.

Pirates at Brewers (-158), 2:10 p.m.

Mariners at Astros (-305), 2:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Rockies (+157), 3:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants (-111), 4:05 p.m.

Athletics at Angels (-140), 4:07 p.m.

Cardinals at Padres (-123), 4:10 p.m.

Braves at Mets (-115), 7:08 p.m.

* In London