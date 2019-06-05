MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 5: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1

Every team takes the field in a busy Wednesday MLB schedule, including several notable pitchers stepping on the mound. That includes the unbeaten Charlie Morton (6-0, 2.54 ERA) throwing for the Tampa Bay Rays (-190) as they face Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. In addition, Martin Perez (7-2) leads the Minnesota Twins into Progressive Field to face Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Indians (-132). Jimmy Nelson makes his season debut for the Milwaukee Brewers (-250) as they host the Miami Marlins, who won 16-0 at Miller Park Tuesday night. And Chris Sale (1-7) hopes to get more run support from Mookie Betts and Co. as the Boston Red Sox (-230) face the Kansas City Royals. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine handicapper Larry Hartstein is saying about the action.

We can tell you he's going with the Braves (-132) on the road against the Pirates -- in addition to his overall run, Hartstein has hit on 67 percent of his picks involving Pittsburgh, most-recently last Saturday when he took the Brewers (-185) in a 12-10 Milwaukee win.

The Pirates (28-31) are just 11-18 at home, while the Braves (33-27) are 17-12 on the road, behind only the 18-12 mark of the Dodgers in the NL. Both teams go with struggling starters in Kevin Gausman (2-4, 5.56 ERA) and Joe Musgrove (3-6, 4.57), but Hartstein has found multiple reasons to confidently back Atlanta in this matchup.

"Gausman got lit up for eight earned runs in one inning last time out, but before that he had allowed three or fewer runs in five straight starts. Atlanta is 9-2 in its last 11 road games, 5-2 in Gausman's last seven starts overall," Hartstein noted. "Pirates starter Joe Musgrove has been terrible at home, with a 6.41 ERA and a .310 batting average allowed. Lay it."

Wednesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

White Sox at Nationals (-185), 1:05 p.m.

Phillies at Padres (-105), 3:40 p.m.

Dodgers at Diamondbacks (+145), 3:40 p.m.

Braves at Pirates (+115), 7:05 p.m.

Yankees at Blue Jays (+175), 7:07 p.m.

Giants at Mets (-130), 7:10 p.m.

Twins at Indians (-132), 7:10 p.m.

Rays at Tigers (+170), 7:10 p.m.

Marlins at Brewers (-250), 7:40 p.m.

Rockies at Cubs (-120), 8:05 p.m.

Orioles at Rangers (-168), 8:05 p.m.

Reds at Cardinals (-142), 8:15 p.m.

Red Sox at Royals (+205), 8:15 p.m.

Athletics at Angels (-104), 10:07 p.m.

Astros at Mariners (+145), 10:10 p.m.