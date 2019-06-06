MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 6: This three-way parlay pays 4-1

All but four teams are in action on a busy Thursday, June 6 MLB schedule, including eight day games in a huge getaway slate. It includes a big NL Central matchup as Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (-136) host Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds, while Brandon Woodruff puts his 7-1 record on the line as the Milwaukee Brewers (-200) with Christian Yelich take on the suddenly hot Miami Marlins. Justin Verlander (9-2, 2.27 ERA) looks to continue his amazing season as the Houston Astros (-215) take on Mitch Haniger and the Seattle Mariners. Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels and Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres host West Coast night games, as well. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the MLB best bets of the evening from SportsLine handicapper Adam Thompson.

Thompson raked in the winnings as SportsLine's top MLB handicapper last year, hitting on 61 percent of his money line picks for a massive profit of $4,062 to $100 players. He finished last year on a 22-4 run, a streak that included hitting every World Series game.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his MLB success. Anybody who has followed his MLB picks is way, way up.

Now he's revealing his top three plays for Thursday. Parlay them together and you'd be looking at a massive payout of 4-1.

We can tell you Thompson is going with the Astros (-215) on the road against the Mariners at 3:40 p.m. ET. Thompson has nailed 18 of his last 25 picks involving Houston, including last month when he took the Astros (-159) in a 4-2 win over the Rangers on May 9.

Houston has continued to win despite injuries to many of its hitting stars, including George Springer and Jose Altuve. And now the Astros have Verlander on the mound Thursday. Verlander is having another Cy Young Award-worthy season, at 9-2 with a 2.27 ERA. Opponents are hitting just .150 against him all year. He even took care of the Mariners earlier this year, surrendering two hits and no walks while striking out 11 in a six-inning effort.

Seattle (25-39), meanwhile, had lost eight of 10 going into Wednesday. To make matters worse for the Mariners, they're just 7-16 in day games -- only the Orioles and Reds are worse. Houston is averaging 5.8 runs in day games this season.

"Verlander has taken down just about everyone he's faced in another amazing season for the 36-year-old Astros starter. He's backed by an offense that continues to roll regardless of who's playing," Thompson noted to SportsLine. "Take the Astros on the road against Tommy Milone (1-1, 3.60) and the Mariners, despite the steep money line price."

Thursday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Giants at Mets (-180), 12:10 p.m.

Braves at Pirates (+110), 12:35 p.m.

Rays at Tigers (NL), 1:10 p.m.

Reds at Cardinals (-139), 1:15 p.m.

Red Sox at Royals (NL), 2:15 p.m.

Marlins at Brewers (-200), 2:10 p.m.

Rockies at Cubs (-135), 2:20 p.m.

Astros at Mariners (-215), 3:40 p.m.

Yankees at Blue Jays (+175), 7:07 p.m.

Twins at Indians (-109), 7:10 p.m.

Orioles at Rangers (-152), 8:05 p.m.

Athletics at Angels (-135), 10:07 p.m.

Nationals at Padres (-112), 10:10 p.m.