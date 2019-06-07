MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 7: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today
The Boston Red Sox host the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Fenway Park, kicking off an important four-game series for the AL East rivals. The defending World Series champion Red Sox (33-29) are in third place in the division, 6.5 games behind the New York Yankees and five games behind the Rays (37-23). Rick Porcello takes the mound for Boston (-120) against Tampa Bay and Yonny Chirinos. Elsewhere on the schedule, the Yankees' Domingo German (9-1), who's tied for the lead in the majors in wins, goes for his 10th victory on the season when the Yankees (-120) face the Cleveland Indians. And Clayton Kershaw starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers (-250) against Drew Pomeranz and the San Francisco Giants. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Zack Cimini has to say.
Known as the Contrarian with Chutzpah, Cimini is a Las Vegas handicapper who's never afraid to buck conventional wisdom. He uses a new-age approach to excel in multiple sports. He entered the 2019 MLB season up over $3,000 on a record of 263-218-2 all-time at SportsLine, and he's on an impressive streak with his selections again, nailing 18 of his last 25 MLB money line picks, returning $1,134.
Now Cimini has studied Friday's packed MLB slate and has identified his top three picks. If you parlay these together, you could be looking at a return of over 5-1. He's sharing these picks only at SportsLine.
We can tell you that Cimini is going with the Rangers (+100) at home against the A's. He has hit 10 of his last 17 picks involving Texas and 15 of his last 21 picks involving Oakland.
Cimini thinks the Rangers are on a roll. The club has won seven of nine games, and, if the playoffs started today, Texas would be in the postseason. Meanwhile, Oakland is heading the other direction. The A's have lost six of eight games.
Cimini also thinks the pitching matchup of Texas' Lance Lynn (7-4, 4.50 ERA) facing Oakland's Brett Anderson (6-4, 3.95) favors the Rangers.
"On Friday, the Oakland A's will aim to have similar success as they had on April 23 against Lance Lynn," Cimini told SportsLine. "In what was Lynn's worst outing of the season, he gave up nine hits and eight earned runs in 3.1 innings. After that, he turned a corner, going 5-2 with a 3.30 ERA. Look for Lynn to redeem that previous outing and for the Rangers to perform better than they did in their most recent series against the lowly Orioles."
Cimini has also found value on a home team, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.
So which MLB picks should you make on Friday for a shot at a payout of over 5-1? And which home team is Cimini backing hard? See Friday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Friday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine expert who has hit 18 of his last 25 MLB picks.
Friday's MLB schedule (all times ET)
Cardinals at Cubs (-127), 2:20 pm
Reds at Phillies (-120), 7:05 pm
Diamondbacks at Blue Jays (-130), 7:07 pm
Rays at Red Sox (-120), 7:10 pm
Yankees at Indians (+100), 7:10 pm
Twins at Tigers (+110), 7:10 pm
Rockies at Mets (-205), 7:10 pm
Braves at Marlins (+165), 7:10 pm
Athletics at Rangers (-115), 8:05 pm
Orioles at Astros (-345), 8:10 pm
Pirates at Brewers (-270), 8:10 pm
White Sox at Royals (-122), 8:15 pm
Mariners at Angels (-192), 10:07 pm
Nationals at Padres (-105), 10:10 pm
Dodgers at Giants (+205), 10:15 pm
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rangers beginning very important stretch
Texas has a brutal upcoming schedule, which will help us determine if it's a contender or a...
-
Possible SP trade targets for Yankees
Keuchel signing with the Braves means the Yankees have to turn to the trade market for rotation...
-
MLB DFS lineups, top picks for June 7
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Cards, Cubs to meet in London in 2020
The two-game series is set for June of next year at West Ham's Olympic Stadium
-
Cubs vs. Cardinals odds, June 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced model has simulated Rockies vs. Cubs on June 6 10,000 times
-
Star Power: Kimbrel outlook, Mad Max
The Craig Kimbrel free agency nightmare is over, and from now we anoint Max Scherzer the Sheriff...