MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for June 9: This three-way parlay pays nearly 5-1

The Sunday Major League Baseball slate features 15 games and a variety of intriguing matchups. Reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays will try to continue to get back on track and lead them to a series win against the Boston Red Sox, who posted a 5-1 win Saturday to split a double-header. Phillies ace Aaron Nola takes the mound as Philadelphia looks for a sweep of the Cincinnati Reds, while the Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers are among other clubs looking to complete weekend sweeps. The Sunday slate wraps up with the Chicago Cubs looking to finish off a sweep of the rival St. Louis Cardinals in a nationally televised contest. Before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Sunday, be sure you check out the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018 and he's on pace to crush that profit margin in 2019. Oh has hit 61 percent of his money-line picks (80-51) to return his followers a profit of more than $2,800 already this season. Anyone who has followed his selections is way up.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Sunday's three top MLB picks would pay out at odds of about 5-1.

We can tell you Oh loves the Brewers (-182) to finish off a three-game sweep of the struggling Pittsburgh Pirates. His projections show Milwaukee winning the matchup in over 70 percent of simulations.

"The Brewers have seen their offense pick up in winning the first two in this series by a 15-7 combined score," Oh told SportsLine. "Also, Brewers starter Chase Anderson has allowed three or fewer runs in nine of his past 10 starts."

Oh's history with these two clubs suggests his data is rock solid and that this matchup presents a strong profit-making opportunity. Oh has a record of 11-1 in his last 12 money-line selections on the Pirates for a profit of nearly $1,100. He's also notched an 8-4 mark on Brewers games for a profit of more than $400 so far this season.

Oh likes the recent surge in Milwaukee's offensive production, which included 10 more hits in Saturday's 5-3 win over Pittsburgh. Ryan Braun had two hits and an RBI while Eric Thames also notched two hits. The Brewers belted 15 hits in Friday's 10-4 victory in the series opener, with Braun, Thames and Lorenzo Cain combining for seven RBI.

Anderson (3-1, 3.91) looks to bounce back from arguably his worst outing of the season, as he gave up four earned runs on seven hits in a loss to the light-hitting Miami Marlins, his first loss on the season. But the right-hander already beat the Pirates in an earlier meeting, allowing just two runs on six hits over five innings.

All told, Oh's data suggests Milwaukee provides favorable money-line value Sunday. Lock in the Brewers to win on Sunday, and you could be well on your way to a strong MLB parlay payout.

