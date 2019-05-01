MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 1: This three-way parlay pays nearly 7-1

There are a whopping 17 games on the MLB schedule for Wednesday, with every team in action plus a pair of doubleheaders, as the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox play two, as do the Tampa Bay Rays and Kansas City Royals. Standout pitchers take the hill Wednesday, including Jacob deGrom, who looks to end a two-game mini-slide when his New York Mets (-190) host Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds, and Madison Bumgarner and the San Francisco Giants taking on Hyun-Jin Ryu and the Los Angeles Dodgers (-152) in the rubber match of their three-game series. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018 and he's off to a blazing start this year, riding a 34-19 heater into Wednesday's action. That's brought in more than $1,500 already to $100 bettors tailing him.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Wednesday's three picks pays out at nearly 7-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Brewers (-132) at home against the Rockies at 7:40 p.m. ET. He's won six of his last seven picks involving Milwaukee and is on a huge 35-18 heater on Colorado games dating back the last two years.

Milwaukee (17-14) took the opening two games of this series, holding Colorado (13-17) to just four runs. Now the Brewers throw Chase Anderson (2-0, 3.20 ERA), who's won both of his two starts, allowing two runs over 9.2 innings of work. He'll face a Rockies offense that has yet to find its groove, ranking in the bottom 10 in hitting, home runs and runs scored. It's been especially bad on the road, hitting just .206.

"The Brew Crew win more than 60 percent of my simulations and at a fair price," Oh told SportsLine.

Lock in the Brewers to win on Wednesday, and you could be well on your way to a massive parlay payout.

Oh and his computer model have also found a key x-factor that has him all over a massive underdog Wednesday. This team wins more than half of his simulations, but offers major value on the money line and pushes the parlay to new heights. You can only see which underdog he's backing hard at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Wednesday for a payout of nearly 7-1? And which massive underdog is showing all the value? See Wednesday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Wednesday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who is crushing his MLB picks this season.

Wednesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Athletics at Red Sox (-149), 1:05 p.m.

Rays at Royals (1) (+125), 1:15 p.m.

Pirates at Rangers (+130), 2:05 p.m.

Yankees at Diamondbacks (-108), 3:40 p.m.

Orioles at White Sox (2) (-182), 4:10 p.m.

Rays at Royals (2) (+190), 4:10 p.m.

Cubs at Mariners (+100), 6:40 p.m.

Cardinals at Nationals (-161), 7:05 p.m.

Tigers at Phillies (-227), 7:05 p.m.

Reds at Mets (-190), 7:10 p.m.

Indians at Marlins (+115), 7:10 p.m.

Padres at Braves (-150), 7:20 p.m.

Rockies at Brewers (-141), 7:40 p.m.

Astros at Twins (+125), 8:10 p.m.

Orioles at White Sox (2) (-150), 8:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Giants (+125), 9:45 p.m.

Blue Jays at Angels (-116), 10:07 p.m.