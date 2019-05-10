MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 10: This three-way parlay pays nearly 6-1

An afternoon showdown at Wrigley Field between the top two teams in the NL Central. the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs, highlights Friday's 15-game MLB schedule. Jose Quintana will start for the Cubs (-135), who have the best record (22-13) in the NL. Gio Gonzalez takes the mound for the Brewers (23-16), who have won six straight and are one game back of Chicago. Elsewhere on the schedule, the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays (-145) host the second place New York Yankees in the first of a three-game series. And Arizona's Zack Greinke goes for his league-leading sixth win when the Diamondbacks (-132) host the Atlanta Braves. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups and others. Before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Friday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 43-25 run on his MLB money-line picks entering Friday's action.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference, and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Friday's three top MLB picks would pay out almost 6-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Blue Jays (-121) at home against the White Sox as one part of his parlay. Oh has hit 32 of his last 52 picks involving the Blue Jays and 17 of his last 26 picks involving the White Sox.

The game features a pair of struggling starters in White Sox righty Dylan Covey (0-1, 4.50 ERA) and Blue Jays righty Clay Buchholz (0-2, 6.57). Covey will face a Toronto team that has lost five in a row and eight of its last nine after being swept in a three-game series by Minnesota. The Twins outscored the Blue Jays 20-1 in that series.

"My data sees the Blue Jays toppling the White Sox more than two-thirds of the time in their Friday series-opener, making Toronto a value position as a short favorite," Oh told SportsLine. "Clay Buchholz has struggled in his past few starts for Toronto, but he should have success against a Chicago lineup that ranks near the bottom of the AL in most offensive categories."

Oh's projections show Toronto winning 67 percent of his computer simulations, a number that makes this money line a favorable value. Lock in the Blue Jays to win on Friday and you could be well on your way to a strong MLB parlay payout.

Oh has also found value on a home underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. He's only sharing who to back at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Friday for a chance at payout of nearly 6-1? And which home underdog is a must-back? See Friday's schedule and MLB odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Friday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who returned a $1,100 profit on MLB picks last season.



Friday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Brewers at Cubs (-135), 2:20 pm

Angels at Orioles (+159), 7:05 pm

White Sox at Blue Jays (-121), 7:07 pm

Marlins at Mets (-182), 7:10 pm

Mariners at Red Sox (-200), 7:10 pm

Yankees at Rays (-145), 7:10 pm

Tigers at Twins (-213), 8:10 pm

Rangers at Astros (-250), 8:10 pm

Pirates at Cardinals (-144), 8:15 pm

Phillies at Royals (+130), 8:15 pm

Padres at Rockies (-164), 8:40 pm

Indians at Athletics (N/A), 9:37 pm

Braves at Diamondbacks (-132), 9:40 pm

Nationals at Dodgers (-192), 10:10 pm

Reds at Giants (+144), 10:15 pm