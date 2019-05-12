MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 12: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1

A primetime showdown at Wrigley Field between the top two teams in the NL Central -- the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers -- highlights Sunday's 15-game MLB schedule. Jon Lester will start for the Cubs (-143), who have the best record (23-14) in the NL. Jhoulys Chacin takes the mound for the Brewers (24-17), who are one game back of Chicago. Elsewhere, highly-touted pitching prospect Corbin Martin makes his major league debut for the Houston Astros (-223), who are looking to complete a four-game sweep of the Texas Rangers. And the Tampa Bay Rays (-162) and New York Yankees play the rubber game of their three-game series in Tampa. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups and others. Before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Sunday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 46-28 run on his MLB money-line picks entering Sunday's action.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he knows will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Sunday's three top MLB picks would pay out more than 6-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the San Francisco Giants (-116) at home against the Cincinnati Reds as one part of his parlay. Oh has hit 11 of his last 16 picks involving the Reds and three of his last five picks involving the Giants.

The game features San Francisco lefty Madison Bumgarner (2-4, 3.99 ERA) facing Cincinnati's Tyler Mahle (0-5, 3.69). Bumgarner is coming off two solid starts, allowing a combined four earned runs over 12.0 innings against the Dodgers and Rockies. The Giants won both games.

Meanwhile, Mahle has pitched solidly even though he doesn't have a win to show for it. He gave up only one run in each of his last two starts, but the Reds were shut out in both games. Cincinnati has scored just nine runs in the seven games he has started this season.

"Reds starter Tyler Mahle is 0-5 with a 3.69 ERA, and Cincinnati is 1-6 this season in games he has started," Oh told SportsLine. "Though he has pitched well in his last two starts, he did not pitch well in his only previous start at Oracle Park, giving up four runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings."

Oh's projections show San Francisco winning 59 percent of his computer simulations, a number that makes this money line a favorable value. Lock in the Giants to win on Sunday and you could be well on your way to a strong MLB parlay payout.

Oh has also found value on a road underdog, saying this team is a strong value to win at a lucrative money line price.

So which MLB picks should you make on Sunday for a chance at a payout of more than 6-1? And which road underdog is a must-back? See Sunday's MLB schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Sunday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who returned a $1,100 profit on MLB picks last season.



Sunday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Angels at Orioles (+145), 1:05 p.m.

Mariners at Red Sox (N/A), 1:05 p.m.

White Sox at Blue Jays (-125), 1:07 p.m.

Marlins at Mets (-174), 1:10 p.m.

Yankees at Rays (-162), 1:10 p.m.

Tigers at Twins (-202), 2:10 p.m.

Rangers at Astros (-223), 2:10 p.m.

Pirates at Cardinals (-148), 2:15 p.m.

Phillies at Royals (N/A), 2:15 p.m.

Padres at Rockies (-125), 3:10 p.m.

Reds at Giants (-112), 4:05 p.m.

Indians at Athletics (-128), 4:07 p.m.

Nationals at Dodgers (-146), 4:10 p.m.

Braves at Diamondbacks (N/A), 4:10 p.m.

Brewers at Cubs (-143), 7:05 p.m.