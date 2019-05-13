MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 13: This three-way parlay pays over 5-1

Just seven games are on Monday's MLB schedule, but that doesn't mean the slate is void of intriguing matchups. The evening action includes the Houston Astros (-161), winners of five in a row, heading to Motown to face Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers, and Aaron Nola taking the ball for the Philadelphia Phillies (-147) as they host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers. The night ends in Seattle where Yusei Kikuchi goes for the Mariners (-115) against the Oakland Athletics and Mike Fiers, who tossed his second career no-hitter his last time out. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Diamondbacks (-156) at home against the Pirates at 8:40 p.m. ET. He's on an astonishing 8-0 run picking Pittsburgh games.

Pittsburgh (20-17) comes into Monday's game having won three straight, but now travels cross-country to face a team in Arizona (22-19) that handled the Pirates in a four-game sweep earlier this season.

Pirates reliever Nick Kingham (1-0, 5.94) got his first start last Wednesday but lasted just four innings against the Rangers. He gets another one here despite allowing nine runs over his last 10.1 innings.

Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.30), meanwhile, comes off his best start of the year, a no-decision in which he allowed no runs over 5.2 innings with 11 strikeouts against the Rays. He faces a Pirates offense Monday that ranks 28th in MLB in runs scored.

"Pittsburgh averages fewer than four runs in my computer model simulations, while Arizona averages nearly five against Kingham," Oh told SportsLine. "The D'backs win two-thirds of those simulations, so this money line price is a value pick."

Monday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Orioles at Yankees (-230), 6:35 p.m.

Brewers at Phillies (-147), 7:05 p.m.

Astros at Tigers (+140), 7:10 p.m.

Angels at Twins (-133), 7:40 p.m.

Indians at White Sox (+130), 8:10 p.m.

Pirates at Diamondbacks (-164), 9:40 p.m.

Athletics at Mariners (-115), 10:10 p.m.