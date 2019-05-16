MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 16: This three-way parlay pays almost 8-1

There are 10 games on the Thursday MLB schedule, including six in the evening with a showdown of National League challengers on tap as Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves (-110) host Adam Wainwright, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals. Joey Votto and Kris Bryant square off as the Cincinnati Reds (-128), high after Wednesday night's walk-off victory, take on the Chicago Cubs to close out a three-game set, and the Minnesota Twins (-107), at 27-15 the No. 2 team in the American League, head west to face Edwin Encarnacion and the hard-hitting Seattle Mariners. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action on May 16.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018 and he's off to an even-hotter start this year, riding an awesome 54-31 heater into Thursday's action. That's brought in more than $2,200 already to $100 bettors tailing him.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Thursday's three picks pays out at nearly 8-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Pirates (+110) on the road against the Padres at 10:10 p.m. ET. He's nailed an astonishing nine-consecutive picks involving Pittsburgh, most recently on Sunday when he went with the Diamondbacks (-156) in a 9-3 victory.

Young San Diego (22-21) has been a pleasant surprise this season, but it comes into Thursday's game on a three-game losing streak, dropping them all by at least two runs. The Padres give the ball to Eric Lauer (2-4, 5.75), who is having a bit of a sophomore slump. His last outing, he was shelled for eight runs over three innings against the Rockies.

Pittsburgh (21-19), meanwhile, is getting back on track after starting the season on fire then going into a weeks-long slump. They have their ace on the mound in Trevor Williams (2-1, 3.40) -- Thursday's starters push Oh to Pittsburgh.

"The Pirates are 6-2 this season when Trevor Williams gets the start, and he'll go against Eric Lauer, who is having a sophomore slump with a 5.75 ERA, including allowing eight runs his last time out," Oh told SportsLine. "Pittsburgh wins well over half of my simulations, and we get it at a nice underdog price."

Lock in the Pirates to win on Thursday, and you could be well on your way to a massive parlay payout.

Oh and his computer model have also found a key x-factor that has him all over another road underdog Thursday. This team offers major value on the money line and pushes the parlay to new heights. You can only see which underdog he's backing hard at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Thursday for a shot at an 8-1 payout? And which massive underdog is showing all the value? See Thursday's MLB schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Thursday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who is crushing his MLB picks this season.

Thursday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Mets at Nationals (+124), 1:05 p.m.

Brewers at Phillies (-112), 1:05 p.m.

Athletics at Tigers (+120), 1:10 p.m.

Rangers at Royals (-107), 1:15 p.m.

Orioles at Indians (-292), 6:10 p.m.

Cubs at Reds (-128), 6:40 p.m.

Cardinals at Braves (-110), 7:20 p.m.

Blue Jays at White Sox (+121), 8:10 p.m.

Pirates at Padres (-132), 10:10 p.m.

Twins at Mariners (-102), 10:10 p.m.