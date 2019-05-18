MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 18: This three-way parlay pays almost 6-1

The red-hot Houston Astros will try to win their 10th straight game on Saturday when they square off against the Boston Red Sox in Fenway Park. On Friday, the Astros got a two-run home run in the eighth inning from George Springer en route to a 3-1 victory against the reigning World Series champs. Rookie Corbin Martin (1-0, 3.38 ERA) makes his second career start for the Astros, against Hector Velazquez (1-2, 3.95) and Boston (-101). Elsewhere on the Saturday MLB schedule, reigning AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell takes the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (-132) against Masahiro Tanaka and the New York Yankees in a showdown between the top teams in the AL East. And Cody Bellinger continues his quest to hit .400 when his Los Angeles Dodgers (-140) take on the Cincinnati Reds. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups and others looking for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Saturday, May 18, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 58-35 run on his MLB money-line picks entering Saturday's action.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Saturday's three top MLB picks would pay out almost 6-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Philadelphia Phillies (-172) at home against the Colorado Rockies. Oh has hit 35 of his last 54 picks involving the Rockies.

On Friday night the Phillies got a two-run home run from Andrew McCutchen, a two-run double from Bryce Harper and six solid innings from Cole Irvin for a 5-4 win. The win ended a three-game losing streak for Philadelphia.

The pitching matchup features Aaron Nola (3-0, 4.86 ERA) against Antonio Senzatela (3-2, 5.35). Nola is 2-0 with a 2.79 ERA in three career starts against Colorado.

"After a slow start to the season, the Phillies' Aaron Nola has pitched better recently," Oh told SportsLine. "In his last four starts, he has a 2.53 ERA. Meanwhile, less than a month ago, Philadelphia beat Colorado's Antonio Senzatela, scoring four runs on seven hits in 6.0 innings in an 8-5 win. My model says the Phillies win 74 percent of the time, so they're still strong value at this price. Ride with Philly."

Oh's projections show Philadelphia winning 74 percent of his computer simulations, a number that makes this money line a favorable value. Lock in the Phillies to win on Saturday, and you could be well on your way to a strong MLB parlay payout.

Oh has also found value on a home underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make on Saturday for a chance at a payout of almost 6-1? And which home underdog should you back? See Saturday's MLB schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Saturday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper on a 58-35 run on his MLB money line picks.

Saturday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)

Rays at Yankees (+110), 1:05 pm

Blue Jays at White Sox (-140), 2:10 pm

Cardinals at Rangers (+120), 4:00 pm

Rockies at Phillies (-172), 4:05 pm

Orioles at Indians (-152), 4:10 pm

Athletics at Tigers (+104), 4:10 pm

Dodgers at Reds (+129), 4:10 pm

Mets at Marlins (+105), 4:10 pm

Cubs at Nationals (-140), 7:15 pm

Astros at Red Sox (-101), 7:15 pm

Brewers at Braves (-120), 7:15 pm

Pirates at Padres (-144), 8:40 pm

Royals at Angels (-174), 10:07 pm

Giants at Diamondbacks (+100), 10:10 pm

Twins at Mariners (+115), 10:10 pm