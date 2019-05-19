MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 19: This three-way parlay pays almost 10-1

The sizzling Houston Astros face Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox in the must-see matchup of Sunday's MLB schedule. The Astros (31-15), who have the best record in baseball, beat the Red Sox, 7-3, on Saturday night for their 10th straight victory. They'll send out Wade Miley (4-2, 3.51 ERA) to the mound to face Boston (-149). Elsewhere in the league, the Tampa Bay Rays (-151), who retook first place in the AL East with a win Saturday, close out their series against the New York Yankees in a game featuring the top two teams in the division. And Cody Bellinger continues his quest to hit .400 when his Los Angeles Dodgers (-172) take on the Cincinnati Reds. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds and looking for value. Before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Sunday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 60-36 run on his MLB money-line picks entering Sunday's action.

The key to his success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference, and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Sunday's three top MLB picks would pay out almost 10-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Miami Marlins (+190) at home against the New York Mets. He has hit 30 of his last 51 picks involving the Mets and 18 of his last 29 picks involving the Marlins.

He knows the Marlins have won the first two games of this three-game series, 8-6 on Friday and 2-0 on Saturday. In the second game, Miami limited the Mets to one hit: a double on the first pitch of the day. On Sunday, the Marlins will start Sandy Alcantara (1-4, 5.11), who is 1-2 with a 2.92 ERA in four career starts against New York.

Meanwhile, the Mets have lost four straight. And Saturday's loss only amplified the speculation about the job security of manager Mickey Callaway. On Sunday, they'll start Noah Syndergaard, who has allowed at least four earned runs in six of nine starts this year.

"I realize that the Marlins have the worst record in baseball, but this money line is absurd," Oh told SportsLine. "There is no way the Mets, who have lost four straight and were one-hit by Miami on Saturday, should be such a big favorite. The price is reaction to Noah Syndergaard starting for New York, but he has only been mediocre this season, with a 3-3 record and a 4.74 ERA. My model says the Marlins win 43 percent of the time, which means there's strong value in this price. Go with Miami."

Oh has also found value on another home underdog, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. He's only sharing who to back at SportsLine.

Sunday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Astros at Red Sox (-149), 1:05 pm

Rays at Yankees (+139), 1:05 pm

Rockies at Phillies (-125), 1:05 pm

Orioles at Indians (-220), 1:10 pm

Dodgers at Reds (+150), 1:10 pm

Athletics at Tigers (+167), 1:10 pm

Mets at Marlins (+190), 1:10 pm

Brewers at Braves (+117), 1:20 pm

Blue Jays at White Sox (-115), 2:10 pm

Cardinals at Rangers (+137), 3:05 pm

Giants at Diamondbacks (-167), 4 pm

Royals at Angels (-158), 4:07 pm

Pirates at Padres (-109), 4:10 pm

Twins at Mariners (-105), 4:10 pm

Cubs at Nationals (+120), 7:08 pm