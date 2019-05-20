MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 20: This three-way parlay pays almost 5-1

There are 10 games on Monday's MLB schedule, including several important matchups in the evening. That includes an American League clash as Carlos Carrasco, Francisco Lindor and the Cleveland Indians (-173) host Brett Anderson, Khris Davis and the Oakland Athletics. Veterans Yu Darvish and Jake Arrieta face off as the Chicago Cubs (-135) take on the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. Two rookie standouts get the ball, too, as Atlanta Braves (-161) and Mike Soroka (0.98 ERA) take on the San Francisco Giants, while Chris Paddack (1.99 ERA), goes for the San Diego Padres (-135) as they host Luke Weaver and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any Monday MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine veteran handicapper Larry Hartstein is saying about the action.

SportsLine's senior analyst has crushed his recent selections. He's nailed nine-consecutive MLB picks (+926) and 12 of 18 since the start of the month. Hartstein's success on the diamond is nothing new, as he's racked up profits every year since SportsLine launched in 2015. Entering the 2019 season, he was 306-238 all-time on MLB money-line picks, returning over $2,000 to $100 players.

Now Hartstein has broken down every game on the schedule and posted his top three MLB best bets – he's sharing them exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Monday's three picks would pay out at nearly 5-1.

We can tell you he's going with the Rangers (-141) at home against the Mariners -- in addition to his overall unbeaten run, Hartstein has hit on 10 of his last 15 picks involving Seattle, most-recently on May 6 when he took the Yankees (-149) over the Mariners in a 7-3 New York victory.

Texas (21-23) is a different team at home, where it's 14-8 compared to 7-15 on the road. And the Rangers will throw their ace, Mike Minor (4-3, 2.61). Minor is 2-1 at home with a 1.88 ERA. He faces a Seattle team (23-26) that's struggled against left-handed pitching, and a pitcher in Mike Leake (3-4, 4.00) who's given up nine home runs on the road, compared to just two at home.

"Mike Minor has been lights out at home and the Mariners are 1-7 in their last eight against left-handed starters," Hartstein told SportsLine. "Look for both trends to continue Monday night." Lock in the Rangers to win on Monday, and you could be well on your way to a massive parlay payout.

Hartstein has also found a key x-factor that has him all over a road underdog Monday. This team offers major value on the money line and pushes the parlay to new heights. You can only see which underdog he's backing hard at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Monday for a shot at a 5-1 payout? And which underdog is showing all the value? See Monday's MLB schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Monday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine senior analyst who is crushing his MLB picks this season.

Monday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Red Sox at Blue Jays (+200), 1:07 p.m.

Athletics at Indians (-173), 6:10 p.m.

Yankees at Orioles (+180), 7:05 p.m.

Nationals at Mets (NL), 7:10 p.m.

Phillies at Cubs (-135), 8:05 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers (-146), 8:05 p.m.

White Sox at Astros (NL), 8:10 p.m.

Braves at Giants (+140), 9:45 p.m.

Twins at Angels (-115), 10:07 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Padres (-135), 10:10 p.m.