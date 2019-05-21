MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 21: This three-way parlay pays over 7-1

Every team hits the field on Tuesday in a packed MLB schedule, and it includes several big-time pitching showdowns and intriguing matchups. At Wrigley Field, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and the Chicago Cubs (-136) look to get back on track after Monday night's extra-inning defeat as they host Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies for Game 2 of their series of division leaders. Elsewhere, Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers (-141) head to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Rays, while Justin Verlander goes for the heavily favored Houston Astros (-360) against the Chicago White Sox and Zack Greinke gets the ball for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres (-111). Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see the best MLB bets of the night from SportsLine handicapper Michael Rusk.

With his economics and statistics background, Rusk uses multiple algorithms pooling with recency bias to produce profitable picks. The last two-plus seasons, Rusk's bets brought in more than $3,000 for the $100 players. He hits Tuesday's action on a 47-28 run, a whopping 63-percent heater that's brought in nearly $1,400 to $100 bettors in a short amount of time.

Now he's studied the full MLB schedule and his top three picks are in, using the numbers to find critical trends you may not be considering.

We can tell you Rusk is going with the Diamondbacks (-109) at home against the Padres at 10:10 p.m. ET. Rusk has nailed an astonishing 12 of his last 14 picks involving Arizona, and he's hit eight of 11 games involving San Diego.

Zack Greinke (6-1, 2.78) is dominating the opposition. He has thrown nine quality starts in a row -- in four of the last five, he's thrown at least seven innings and allowed one run or less.

Matt Strahm (1-3, 3.07) has been nearly as good for the Padres, tossing seven straight quality starts. The difference comes in the hitting -- Arizona ranks No. 3 in hits -- and Greinke's propensity to get it done at Petco Park. All-time in San Diego, he's 6-2 with a 2.12 ERA.

"Strahm is having a decent year ERA-wise, but he should be a decent underdog even at home against Greinke," Rusk told SportsLine. "Look for the Diamondbacks, who rank third in the league in hits, to get to Strahm early. Arizona takes this one on the road."

Tuesday's MLB schedule

Tuesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Athletics at Indians (-132), 6:10 p.m.

Phillies at Cubs (-136), 7:05 p.m.

Rockies at Pirates (+107), 7:05 p.m.

Yankees at Orioles (+216), 7:05 p.m.

Red Sox at Blue Jays (+137), 7:07 p.m.

Nationals at Mets (-141), 7:10 p.m.

Marlins at Tigers (-110), 7:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Rays (+126), 7:10 p.m.

Reds at Brewers (-135), 7:40 p.m.

Mariners at Rangers (-123), 8:05 p.m.

White Sox at Astros (-360), 8:10 p.m.

Royals at Cardinals (-175), 8:15 p.m.

Braves at Giants (-105), 9:45 p.m.

Twins at Angels (-115), 10:07 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Padres (-111), 10:10 p.m.