MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 22: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1
Every MLB team hits the field on Wednesday in a packed schedule that includes 16 games, including a Show-Me State doubleheader as Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals host the Kansas City Royals. The night is highlighted by a pitching showdown in the Big Apple, as the New York Mets with Jacob deGrom host the Washington Nationals with Max Scherzer. Cole Hamels is on the mound for the Chicago Cubs as they face Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see the best MLB bets of the night from SportsLine handicapper John Bollman.
Bollman combines MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background. Last season Bollman, who has a master's degree in biostatistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development.
Now he's studied the full Wednesday MLB schedule and his top three picks are in, using the numbers to find critical trends you may not be considering. Parlaying them together brings an additional payout of more than 6-1.
We can tell you Bollman is going with the Minnesota Twins (-113) on the road against the Angels at 9:07 p.m. ET.
To the surprise of some, Minnesota (32-16) has the second-best record in baseball, behind only the Houston Astros (33-16). The Twins have won seven of 10 and they've been great on the road, a strong 16-8, including 9-0 as a road underdog.
Bollman believes this is a great spot for the Twins, who start Martin Perez against the Angels' Matt Harvey.
"Perez is 6-1 with a 2.89 ERA, including a 2.01 ERA since joining the starting rotation. Harvey is 2-3 with a 6.35 ERA this season including a 4.05 ERA in his last five starts," Bollman told SportsLine. "The Angels have the fourth worst OPS against lefties in the league and the Twins have the third best. Take the Twins on the road."
Confidently lock in the Twins to win on Wednesday, and you could be well on your way to a nice parlay payout.
Bollman has also found a key x-factor that has him all-in on a road underdog Wednesday night. You can only see which underdog he's all-in on at SportsLine.
So which MLB picks should you make on Wednesday for a payout of more than 6-1? And which massive underdog is he backing hard? See Wednesday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Wednesday's MLB best bets, all from the former MLB front-office analyst now breaking it down for SportsLine.
Wednesday's MLB schedule
(all times Eastern)
Athletics at Indians, 1:10 p.m.
Royals at Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.
Mariners at Rangers, 2:05 p.m.
Diamondbacks at Padres, 3:40 p.m.
Red Sox at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.
Nationals at Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Royals at Cardinals (2), 7:45 p.m.
Phillies at Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
White Sox at Astros, 8:10 p.m.
Twins at Angels, 9:07 p.m.
-
