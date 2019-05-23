MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 23: This three-way parlay pays almost 5-1

There are 10 games on Thursday's MLB schedule, including marquee pitching showdowns and intriguing matchups. It includes Stephen Strasburg and the Washington Nationals (-154) visiting New York to face Steven Matz and the Mets, while Jon Lester goes for the Chicago Cubs (-116) as they host Aaron Nola, Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies. Madison Bumgarner and Kevin Gausman face off as well when the San Francisco Giants host the Atlanta Braves (-121). Meanwhile, Mike Trout's Los Angeles Angels try to figure out red-hot hurler Martin Perez as the Minnesota Twins (-141) come to town. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018 and he's off to an even-hotter start this year, riding a stunning 63-39 heater into Thursday's action. That's brought in more than $2,500 already to $100 bettors tailing him.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he knows will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Thursday's three MLB picks pays out at nearly 5-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Astros (-181) at home against the White Sox at 8:10 p.m. ET. When it comes to games involving Houston and Chicago, Oh is on a huge 45-27 clip (+2,448). Lucas Giolito (5-1, 3.35) has been the ace for the south siders, and he's on a roll, allowing just two runs over his last 19.2 innings, going 3-0 in that span. But those wins came against the Blue Jays (twice) and Indians. This time, he faces the Astros, who rank No. 1 in MLB in hitting at home with a .302 average and a whopping .902 OPS.

Houston starts Corbin Martin (1-0, 3.86), who has been serviceable in two starts. He's backed by Houston's top-ranked bullpen. "Houston wins over 70 percent of my simulations -- the money line on the home Astros should be closer to -250," Oh told SportsLine. "Take the best team in baseball at home at a reasonable price."

Thursday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



Nationals at Mets (+142), 12:10 p.m.

Rockies at Pirates (-135), 12:35 p.m.

Yankees at Orioles (+180), 12:35 p.m.

Red Sox at Blue Jays (+119), 12:37 p.m.

Marlins at Tigers (-150), 1:10 p.m.

Phillies at Cubs (-116), 2:20 p.m.

Braves at Giants (+100), 3:45 p.m.

Twins at Angels (+123), 4:07 p.m.

Rays at Indians (+112), 6:10 p.m.

White Sox at Astros (-181), 8:10 p.m.