MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 24: This three-way parlay pays more than 3-1

The last two World Series Champions -- the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros -- open a three-game series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Friday, highlighting the day's 15-game MLB schedule. Ace Chris Sale (1-5, 4.31 ERA) takes the mound for the Red Sox (-157) while the Astros will send out Wade Miley (4-2, 3.51). The matchup of lefties is a rematch of one from five days ago when Boston beat Houston, 4-3. That was the final game of a three-game series that the Astros won, 2-1. Elsewhere on Friday, reigning Cy Young winner Blake Snell (3-4, 3.31) starts for the Tampa Bay Rays (-143) against budding 23-year-old star Shane Bieber (3-2, 3.22) and the Cleveland Indians. And highly touted second base prospect Cavan Biggio, the son of Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, makes his major league debut for the Toronto Blue Jays against the San Diego Padres (-113). Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein has to say.

We can tell you that Hartstein is taking the Rockies (-163) at home against the Orioles. He has hit 19 of his last 28 picks involving Colorado and 11 of his last 16 picks involving Baltimore.

Colorado returns to Coors Field after an eight-game road trip. The Rockies are coming off a series in which they won two of three games at the Pirates. In Denver, they'll face a Baltimore team that's reeling. The Orioles have lost nine of 10 and 13 of 15. Meanwhile, the pitching staff is surrendering home runs by the bushel. Baltimore is on pace to break the major league record of home runs allowed by a pitching staff. An Orioles staff giving up long balls pitching in Coors Field doesn't bode well for Baltimore.

"The Orioles are giving up home runs at a mind-boggling rate," Hartstein told SportsLine. "They're on track to allow 347 bombs, which would crush the record of 258. On Friday, Baltimore's homer-friendly staff pitches in the thin air of Colorado, which is a recipe for a Rockies win. Take Colorado."

Friday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)

Reds at Cubs (-167), 2:20 p.m.

Marlins at Nationals (-141), 7:05 p.m.

Dodgers at Pirates (N/A/), 7:05 p.m.

Padres at Blue Jays (+104), 7:07 p.m.

Rays at Indians (+117), 7:10 p.m.

Tigers at Mets (-283), 7:10 p.m.

White Sox at Twins (-200), 8:10 p.m.

Red Sox at Astros (+128), 8:10 p.m.

Phillies at Brewers (-128), 8:10 p.m.

Yankees at Royals (+125), 8:15 p.m.

Braves at Cardinals (-153), 8:15 p.m.

Orioles at Rockies (-163), 8:40 p.m.

Rangers at Angels (-167), 10:07 p.m.

Mariners at Athletics (-152), 10:07 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Giants (+114), 10:15 p.m.