MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 28: This three-way parlay pays over 6-1

Every team is in action on a packed Tuesday MLB schedule, featuring several marquee pitching showdowns and intriguing matchups. It includes a big pitching battle in Atlanta, as Max Fried (7-2, 2.88 ERA) and the Braves (-110) host Stephen Strasburg (4-3, 3.25) and the Washington Nationals, and Martin Perez and Zach Davies, starters with a combined 12-1 record, squaring off when the Minnesota Twins (-135) host the Milwaukee Brewers. Masahiro Tanaka goes for the New York Yankees (-200) when they host Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you need to see what SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh is saying about the action.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018 and he's off to an even-hotter start this year, riding an awesome 69-42 heater into Tuesday's action. That's brought in more than $2,700 already to $100 bettors tailing him.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Tuesday's three picks pays out at over 6-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Orioles (-104) at home against the Tigers at 7:05 p.m. ET. Oh has hit on 10 of his last 15 picks involving Baltimore, and 18 of 26 for Detroit games.

Oh knows neither of these teams have much of a playoff shot -- Baltimore (17-37) and Detroit (19-32) are already a combined 34.5 games out of first place in their divisions and it's still only May.

But Baltimore has been more competitive lately. For the month of May, the offense has really picked up, averaging 6.1 runs per game while hitting .292. Pitching has been the issue, and Tuesday's starter Dylan Bundy (2-5, 4.67) has struggled, especially in the home runs-allowed department. The Tigers, however, rank 29th in the league in homers hit, and Bundy's looked better of late.

Matthew Boyd (4-4, 3.11) is coming off a six-inning, shutout performance his last time out for Detroit, but Oh's computer model finds a strong edge with Baltimore.

"The Orioles are just 3-7 on the year when Dylan Bundy gets the ball. But he's also sporting a 2.28 ERA over his last four starts, and the Tigers' offense is not producing," Oh told SportsLine. "Baltimore takes a big 63 percent of my model simulations, and at an underdog money line price."

Lock in the Orioles to win on Tuesday, and you could be well on your way to a massive parlay payout.

Oh and his computer model have also found a key x-factor that has him all over a massive underdog Tuesday. This team offers major value on the money line and pushes the parlay to new heights. You can only see which underdog he's backing hard at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Tuesday for a shot at a 6-1 payout? And which underdog is showing all the value? See Tuesday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Tuesday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who is crushing his MLB picks this season.

Tuesday's MLB schedule

(all times Eastern)

Padres at Yankees (-200), 6:35 p.m.

Pirates at Reds (-114), 6:40 p.m.

Cardinals at Phillies (-121), 7:05 p.m.

Tigers at Orioles (+103), 7:05 p.m.

Giants at Marlins (-115), 7:10 p.m.

Indians at Red Sox (-196), 7:10 p.m.

Blue Jays at Rays (-173), 7:10 p.m.

Nationals at Braves (-110), 7:20 p.m.

Royals at White Sox (-148), 8:10 p.m.

Cubs at Astros (-132), 8:10 p.m.

Brewers at Twins (-135), 8:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rockies (-136), 8:40 p.m.

Angels at Athletics (-176), 10:07 p.m.

Mets at Dodgers (-200), 10:10 p.m.

Rangers at Mariners (-145), 10:10 p.m.