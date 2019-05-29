MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 29: This three-way parlay pays over 3-1

Reigning American League Cy Young winner Blake Snell will try to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to their fifth straight victory when he takes the mound on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Tropicana Field. Snell has displayed his Cy Young-caliber stuff over his last four starts, with a 1.48 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 13.7 strikeouts per nine innings. He and the Rays (-231) face Trent Thornton and the Blue Jays. Elsewhere on Wednesday, the AL West-leading Astros go for a three-game sweep against the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs (-105). Wade Miley starts for Houston against Kyle Hendricks. And in Philadelphia, highly-touted Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera makes his major league debut against Aaron Nola and the Phillies (-164). Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups, and others are looking for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Wednesday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh.

The renowned co-founder of Accuscore, Oh uses a data-driven approach to crush sportsbooks. He raked in more than $1,100 to $100 bettors tailing his MLB picks in 2018. He's also on a strong 69-45 run on his MLB money-line picks entering Wednesday's action.

The key to the success: Oh's projection model simulates each game 10,000 times, identifying critical trends and matchups he expects will make the difference -- and he shares the results exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying Wednesday's three top MLB picks would pay out 3.5-1.

We can tell you Oh is going with the Houston Astros (-105) at home against the Chicago Cubs. Despite being without George Springer and Jose Altuve because of injuries, the Astros keep winning. They've won four of their last five games, facing two of baseball's best teams -- the Red Sox and Cubs -- in the process. Houston is doing it behind arguably the major's best lineup (with an MLB-leading .277 batting average), a solid rotation led by Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole and baseball's best bullpen (MLB-leading 2.91 ERA).

On Wednesday, they face a Cubs team that has blown 11 of 21 save opportunities this season, which is tied with the Washington Nationals for the worst save percentage in the majors. Chicago's relievers have allowed runs in eight of their last 10 games.

"No Springer? No Altuve? No Correa? No problem," Oh told SportsLine. "The Astros beat the Cubs, 9-6, on Tuesday night despite starting a patchwork lineup and giving up five home runs to Chicago's mashers. On Wednesday, Houston starts Wade Miley, who has allowed three runs or fewer in 30 of 31 starts, including the playoffs. I have the Astros winning 60 percent of the time, which means the public is getting a great price on the 'Stros as an underdog."

Oh's projections show Houston winning 60 percent of his computer simulations, a number that makes this money line a favorable value. Lock in the Astros to win on Wednesday, and you could be well on your way to a strong MLB parlay payout.

Oh has also found value on another home team, saying this team is a strong value to return a win at a lucrative money line price. You absolutely need to see what he's picking over at SportsLine before you make any MLB picks of your own.

So which MLB picks should you make on Wednesday for a chance at a payout of 3.5-1? And which home team should you back? See Wednesday's MLB schedule and odds below, then visit SportsLine to get Wednesday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who returned a $1,100 profit on MLB picks last season.

Wednesday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)

Pirates at Reds (-143), 12:35 pm

Padres at Yankees (-136), 1:05 pm

Angels at Athletics (+100), 3:37 pm

Rangers at Mariners (-128), 3:40 pm

Indians at Red Sox (-105), 6:10 pm

Tigers at Orioles (-117), 7:05 pm

Cardinals at Phillies (-164), 7:05 pm

Giants at Marlins (+106), 7:10 pm

Blue Jays at Rays (-231), 7:10 pm

Nationals at Braves (-154), 7:20 pm

Royals at White Sox (-120), 8:10 pm

Cubs at Astros (-105), 8:10 pm

Diamondbacks at Rockies (+107), 8:40 pm

Mets at Dodgers (-187), 10:10 pm