MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 30: This three-way parlay pays over 3-1

One of the best rivalries in sports -- the New York Yankees vs. the Boston Red Sox -- resumes on Thursday when the Yankees and Red Sox open a four-game series at Yankee Stadium. New York (36-19) leads the AL East, while Boston (29-27) is 7.5 games back. Chris Sale (1-6, 4.19 ERA) takes the mound for the Red Sox (-149) against New York's J.A. Happ (4-3, 5.09). Elsewhere on Thursday's 10-game MLB schedule, the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins, who have the best record (37-17) in baseball, take on the Tampa Bay Rays (-141), who trail the Yankees by one game in the AL East. And Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-1, 1.65), who's tied for the NL lead in wins, starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers (-256) against the New York Mets. Fans and bettors everywhere are studying the latest MLB odds for those matchups and others looking for value. And before locking in any MLB picks of your own for Thursday, be sure to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine expert John Bollman.

Nicknamed The Executive, Bollman combines MLB front-office experience with a deep statistical background. Last season Bollman, who has a master's degree in biostatistics, worked in the Toronto Blue Jays' analytics department, focusing on high-performance sports science and player development. He is known for his ability to quantify the unquantifiable.

He has used his unique approach to nail 16 of his last 22 (73 percent) money line picks entering Thursday's action, returning $1,044 to $100 players. He shares these picks exclusively at SportsLine. Parlaying his three best bets from Thursday would pay out 3.5-1.

We can tell you that Bollman is going with the Milwaukee Brewers (-120) on the road at the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Brewers (31-25) are in a tight race with the Chicago Cubs for the lead in the NL Central. Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson has been solid since moving from the bullpen and into the rotation on April 20. Meanwhile, while the Brewers have been sputtering recently (4-6 in the last 10 games), Orlando Arcia has been hot, hitting .344 with an OPS of .994 over that span.

Like Milwaukee, Pittsburgh has struggled recently, going 3-7 over their last 10 games. However, Josh Bell has turned into a premier slugger. This season, he has belted 18 home runs and driven in 51 runs while hitting .345 with an OPS of 1.128. The Pirates will send Joe Musgrove to the mound to face the Brewers.

"Chase Anderson is 2-0 with a 3.25 ERA in four starts this season while Joe Musgrove is 3-5 with a 4.27 ERA," Bollman told SportsLine. "Musgrove has a 6.1 ERA at home and an 8.25 ERA in May. Against righties, the Brewers are in the top third of the league at scoring runs while the Pirates are in the bottom third of the league. The Brewers are 5-2 after an off day. I like the Brewers with a rested bullpen."

Thursday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)

Cardinals at Phillies (-108), 2:05 p.m.

Giants at Marlins (+105), 2:10 p.m.

Diamondbacks at Rockies (-135), 4:10 p.m.

Red Sox at Yankees (+130), 8:05 p.m.

Brewers at Pirates (+116), 8:05 p.m.

Twins at Rays (-141), 8:10 p.m.

Royals at Rangers (-142), 9:05 p.m.

Indians at White Sox (+173), 9:10 p.m.

Angels at Mariners (-111), 11:10 p.m.

Mets at Dodgers (-256), 11:10 p.m.