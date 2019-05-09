MLB odds, picks, lines, predictions, schedule, best bets for May 9: This three-way parlay pays over 4-1

There are 10 games on Thursday's MLB schedule. The action begins early with five games under the sun. But the night action features several eye-popping pitching matchups, as Michael Wacha looks to get back on track when his St. Louis Cardinals (-137) host Joe Musgrove and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Also, two lefties square off when Wade Miley and the Houston Astros (-154) face Mike Minor and the Texas Rangers. The top matchup may be in Phoenix, where Luke Weaver and the Arizona Diamondbacks (-107) take on Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves. Fans everywhere will be playing off MLB odds for these games, but before locking in any MLB picks of your own, you'll want to see the best MLB bets of the evening from SportsLine handicapper Adam Thompson.

Thompson raked in the winnings as SportsLine's top MLB handicapper last year, hitting on 61 percent of his money line picks for a massive profit of $4,062 to $100 players. He finished last year on a 22-4 run, a streak that included hitting every World Series game. He comes into Thursday's action hitting on 10 of his last 14 MLB picks.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his MLB success. Anybody who has followed his MLB picks is way, way up.

Now he's revealing his top three plays for Thursday. Parlay them together and you'd be looking at a strong payout of more than 4-1.

We can tell you Thompson is going with the Rockies (-152) at home against the Giants at 3:10 p.m. ET. Thompson has nailed 15 of his last 23 picks involving Colorado dating back to last season, including two weeks ago when he went with the Braves (-152) in an 8-7 win over the Rockies.

The matchup features a pair of struggling starters in the Rockies' Kyle Freeland (2-5, 5.90) and the Giants' Derek Holland (1-4, 5.34). Each will face an offense that's been playing well lately too. In the last week, San Francisco is averaging 6.7 runs per game, while Colorado is averaging 7.5

"Kyle Freeland has been a major disappointment for the Rockies, but the Giants are especially bad under the sun, averaging 2.8 runs in day games, half the number of Colorado," Thompson told SportsLine. "The Rockies' offense is better in just about every conceivable way and it's been successful against Derek Holland." Confidently back the Rockies on Thursday and you could be on your way to a strong payday.

He's also unearthed a key x-factor you're not even thinking about that has him strongly backing another home team on Thursday. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

So which MLB picks should you make on Thursday for a huge 4-1 payout? And what x-factor makes one home team a must-back? See Thursday's MLB schedule below, then visit SportsLine to get Thursday's MLB best bets, all from the SportsLine handicapper who returned a $4,000 profit on MLB picks last season.



Thursday's MLB schedule (all times Eastern)



White Sox at Indians (-234), 1:10 p.m.

Angels at Tigers (NL), 1:10 p.m.

Marlins at Cubs (-202), 2:20 p.m.

Giants at Rockies (-148), 3:10 p.m.

Reds at Athletics (-149), 3:37 p.m.

Mariners at Yankees (-157), 6:35 p.m.

Pirates at Cardinals (-137), 7:45 p.m.

Rangers at Astros (-154), 8:10 p.m.

Braves at Diamondbacks (-107), 9:40 p.m.

Nationals at Dodgers (-147), 10:10 p.m.