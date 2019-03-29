MLB odds, picks, lines, top predictions, best bets for March 29: This three-way parlay pays more than 8-1

The 2019 MLB season finally is upon us, with all 30 teams taking the field for 2019 Opening Day on Thursday. For Friday, the schedule has been cut in half -- there are eight games on the docket, including four West Coast showdowns starting after 10 p.m. ET. The slate includes two NL Central contenders facing off when the Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals; the defending World Series champions Boston Red Sox looking to rebound from an Opening Day loss when they play at the Seattle Mariners; and the Los Angeles Dodgers, following an Opening Day-record eight home runs, hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers are the night's largest favorite, at -160 in the latest MLB odds. But before you enter any MLB picks on Friday, you'll want to see the MLB best bets from SportsLine handicapper Adam Thompson.

Thompson raked in the winnings as SportsLine's top MLB handicapper last year, hitting on 61 percent of his money line picks for a massive profit of $4,062 to $100 players. He finished last year on a 22-4 run, a streak that included hitting every World Series game, and opened 2019 by nailing the Mariners' win over the Athletics in the opener in Japan.

Thompson, who covered major sports for 20 years as a writer and columnist before joining SportsLine as a senior writer and handicapper, cites deeply-researched stats and trends you haven't considered to build his MLB success. Anybody who has followed his MLB picks is way, way up.

Now he's revealing his top three plays for Friday. Parlay them together and you'd be looking at a massive payout of more than 8-1.

We can tell you Thompson is going with the Mariners (+125) as a home underdog against the Red Sox at 10:40 p.m. ET. He went 23-8 picking games involving Boston last year.

Thompson knows Seattle has been a nice surprise so far this season. The Mariners traded away stars such as Robinson Cano and Edwin Diaz, one big move as part of a larger rebuilding phase. But Seattle swept Oakland in Japan to open the season and hammered the Red Sox 12-4 in the opening at Safeco on Thursday. Seattle's hitters shelled All-Star Chris Sale. Sale had a strong history against the Mariners before Thursday.

Now Boston counters Friday with Nathan Eovaldi, who was great at Fenway Park last year, but considerably worse away from it. His 5.18 ERA with more than three runs higher than his mark at Fenway. His ERA under the lights was a whopping four runs higher than his daytime effort.

Boston may have the lineup to bounce back in a big way, but last year the Sox were a sizeable 25 points worse hitting against left-handed pitchers, and on Friday get one they've never seen in three-time Japanese All-Star Yusei Kikuchi. Thompson says it adds up to another impressive upset win to start the season for the Mariners.



