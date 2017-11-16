MLB offseason: Jeff Bridich has money to spend for Rockies

Colorado Rockies news and notes for Thursday, November 16, 2017

It's time for Patrick Saunders' monthly mailbag and, boy howdy, do the people have some baseball questions to ask! Saunders goes over his analysis of potential Greg Holland replacements, internal and external, and some angry letters over the fates of Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon (and, by extension, Todd Helton). For some reason, plenty of people want to take the money that's coming off the books and throw it at Eric Hosmer. Look, we don't have time to hash it out right now (unless you want to go for it in the comments) but this would be a bad idea for a lot of reasons. Fortunately, he's probably priced out of the Rockies plans anyway.

Earlier this offseason Jonathan Lucroy mentioned to Patrick Saunders that, at his age, more than anything else wants "a ring, or two, or three." The implication was, possibly with the Rockies. Now that the defending champs are reportedly interested in his services, it might be a little tougher to bring him back to Denver.

You have $10,000—how do you persuade Ohtani to sign with Colorado? There's a 99% chance whatever your idea is could help the Rockies land him so make sure you submit it.

Around the NL West

Clayton Kershaw should probably never finish any lower than second place in Cy Young voting but, because of his missed time, it's hard to argue against Max Scherzer as the back-to-back winner (and third overall). Both pitchers are on a Hall of Fame trajectory, so enjoy the duel while you can. Corey Kluber (who led baseball in everything) won in a landslide over Chris Sale in the AL; it's Kluber's second career award.

Presumably to get his bat in the lineup in the absence of Julio Daniel Martinez. (too soon?)

Quick: which three Giants outfielders had the most playing time in 2017? Unless your answer included Gorkys Hernandez you were wrong. So it's understandable that they're in the market. Now, maybe they'll foolishly deal away all of their "prospects" for Giancarlo Stanton, but they're more likely to go bargain bin shopping in the Cardinals' bin of outfielders. Also, Grant Brisbee wrote this and we could all use a little more Grant in our offseasons.

Kudos to the Mariners and Padres for finally breaking through in the future to make the World Series. Meanwhile, the Nationals still haven't won a playoff series.

Around MLB

