MLB offseason: Red Sox head into winter of roster tweaking after J.D. Martinez makes crucial contract decision

Last month, the Boston Red Sox named Chaim Bloom their new chief baseball officer -- a fancy title indicating he'll be the final decision maker on roster moves. This may be Bloom's first time running his own show, but he's coming off a lengthy -- and, at times, fruitful -- run with the Tampa Bay Rays, with whom he served in a high-ranking role after Andrew Friedman left.

The Red Sox are, of course, fresh off a disappointing season in which they won 84 games. They fired Dave Dombrowski in September, less than a year after winning the World Series, and installed Bloom as part of a new vision -- one that will likely see them prioritize efficiency versus spending at will. Bloom, then, will have his hands full this winter.

Here's an offseason primer on the new-thinking Red Sox.

2020 Payroll Situation

To the Red Sox's credit, they've had the highest payroll in baseball in each of the past two seasons. They haven't finished lower than sixth since 2000. Here's a look at their payroll situation:

The Red Sox are likely to trim that arbitration amount further by non-tendering or trading Jackie Bradley Jr. -- and perhaps even Mookie Betts, depending on how things break. The guaranteed money includes what they owe J.D. Martinez, who decided not to opt out of his contract. Were they to stand pat and fill out the roster with minimum-salary players, their payroll would exceed $210 million. That is, obviously, unlikely.

The real number to keep in mind here is the Red Sox's payroll for competitive balance tax purposes -- or, the payroll based on average annual value rather than year-to-year salary fluctuations. We've covered Boston's luxury-tax implications before -- ownership seems to want to get underneath the tax line, set for $208 million next season -- but it boils down to this: They're going to have to move at least two big earners if they want to be able to play in the free-agent market in a meaningful way.

That could mean Martinez, it could mean Betts, it could mean others (we'll touch on that).

Biggest Needs

Presuming the Red Sox intend to field a competitive roster in 2020 -- and that they aren't just using it as a bridge year to slash payroll -- then Bloom will have to add some players.

Discarding Bradley Jr. will require a new center fielder, and and let's not forget the Red Sox might want a new first baseman and/or second baseman -- although theoretically Michael Chavis could slot in at one of those spots. If the Red Sox non-tender Sandy Leon, they'll also need to add a new backup catcher. This is all fluid and could shift based on what the Red Sox do in order to clear budget space.

Then there's the pitching staff. The Red Sox have four starters in place: Chris Sale, David Price, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Nathan Eovaldi. They couldn't be blamed if they wanted to add at least one, and perhaps two more over the course of the winter. Both Andrew Cashner and Rick Porcello are heading for free agency, and neither seems too likely to return to the fold. With Sale and Eovaldi coming off injury-plagued seasons, it would seem wise to invest in a veteran insurance policy.

The Red Sox would seem like a probable shopper for bullpen pieces as well, though last winter showed that perhaps that isn't a safe assumption.

At minimum, the Red Sox are looking at needing three new offensive starters, a new rotation piece, and depth. That's at minimum.

David Price could be on the move this winter. USATSI

Trade Chips

As previously mentioned, Bradley Jr. is likely to be non-tendered or traded. The Red Sox are not expected to get much of a return, seeing as how he's projected to make $11 million through arbitration and everyone knows they're aiming to clear salary.

Beyond Bradley Jr., the Red Sox's top trade assets are Betts and Xander Bogaerts. Betts seems to have the greater chance of being dealt, as he'll hit free agency next winter, but trading him would be a hard pill to swallow -- he's the kind of player the Red Sox (and every other team) desire: an incredible talent with high-grade makeup who will play out his age-27 season next year.

The likeliest of Boston's big-salaried players to be moved is probably Price. He's owed $96 million over the next three seasons, but would be appealing to teams looking for an above-average starter with ample postseason and big-game experience who is a plus in the makeup department. It's unclear if the Red Sox would have to eat salary to move him.

Finding a taker for Eovaldi seems about as likely as getting enough value to move Sale -- in other words, it's almost certainly not happening. Also, while it's theoretically possible the Red Sox could trade from their farm system, Bloom seems more inclined to add prospects rather than subtract them.

The big names to watch here then are Bradley Jr., Price, and Betts -- with their odds of being moved in that order.

Possible Targets

There are so many trade possibilities that frankly it would be pointless to speculate on that front. Instead we'll focus on potential Red Sox targets in free agency, with the assumption that Bloom will clear enough room to add a few mid- and low-level targets.

Presuming Bloom stays true to his analytical roots, he'd probably have interest in adding Justin Smoak at first base -- for Smoak had better component measures than his surface-level statistics suggest. Likewise, Bloom could chase Kyle Gibson as an upside play in the rotation, knowing that the right-hander had a step-back season due to illness, yet retained his devastating slider and added some velocity. Collin McHugh, who has experience in the rotation and bullpen, would also make sense for the Red Sox as their fifth starter or as a swingman type.

Should Bloom want to pay homage to his Rays roots -- or, at least, fill out his roster with some cheap vets -- he could do so by adding Jesus Sucre as his backup catcher; Brad Miller in a platoon role (be it at DH, first base, or second base); Matt Moore as rotation depth; and Sergio Romo in the bullpen.

None of this sounds too impressive, but that's the point. And besides, it stands to reason a fair amount of Bloom's remodeling will be done through trades.

As you can see, Bloom is likely to have a frantic first winter at the helm. He's going to have to rearrange the roster at the top-end, with his own trade decisions having a massive impact on everything else. There's so much room for deviation therein that it's hard to nail down what the Red Sox's roster will look like when all is said and done. All you can be sure about is that it will look different -- and will cost less.