MLB Offseason: Rockies are pursuing Jonathan Lucroy and first base help

Colorado Rockies news, notes and links for Wednesday, November 15

Like most of us, Jeff Bridich would like for Jonathan Lucroy to resign with the Rockies. Unlike most of us, he can do something about it. However, there's a lot more to resigning someone than just the desire from the GM. Hopefully the market for Lucroy is such that the Rockies can bring back the veteran catcher.

The other big note from this interview is the continuing theme that the Rockies seem intent on filling their first base hole with someone other than Ian Desmond. Considering that they are paying him $22M this season and the original idea was for him to be a first baseman in 2017, it's comforting to see that the Rockies are willing to move on from that experiment and try to find someone whose bat profiles a lot better at first.

In results that should surprise no one, Bud Black finished third in the BBWAA NL Manager of the Year voting. Considering how badly the BBWAA has snubbed the Rockies in the rest of their awards, I'm honestly surprised that Black even managed to be a finalist. Torey Lovullo was a worthy winner, but considering that the LA Dodgers simply met expectations, why Dave Robert was a candidate is beyond me.

I really don't see the fit here for the Rockies. If Britton was a free agent, I think there would be a better fit, but the idea of trading a lot of prospect capital for a closer that will get paid almost as much as Holland did last year and then walk away in free agency is a tough sell. While there a some similarities between Britton and Holland's situations that double cost of prospects and salary probably won't work in the Rockies offseason plans.

Of all the prospects that were assigned to the AFL by the Rockies this fall, Yency Almonte has the most prospect cred. While the results have been far from pretty in his time there, Almonte is still gaining some valuable experience working out of the bullpen that may pay off for the Rockies in 2018.