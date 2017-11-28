MLB Offseason: Rockies focusing on catcher, bullpen, first base as offseason heats up

Rockies news and links for November 28, 2017

Rockies' offseason choices expanding for closer, catcher and first baseman - The Denver Post

Patrick Saunders has a hot stove update for the Denver Post, noting that the team is interested in bringing back both closer Greg Holland and catcher Jonathan Lucroy, though Holland's demands may be too steep and Lucroy may seek greener pastures elsewhere. He also discusses the team's search for a new first baseman, which includes options in both free agency and the trade market.

Rockies pitcher Zach Jemiola rebounds in AFL - MLB.com

Rockies prospect Zach Jemiola put together a strong performance in the Arizona Fall League recently, putting himself back on the team's radar for 2018. Jemiola, a 23-year-old right-hander, struggled with an oblique injury throughout the 2017 season with Triple-A Albuquerque, limited to 19 games in which he posted a 6.48 ERA. Healthy again, he posted a 2.74 ERA with 19 strikeouts in 23 innings in the AFL.

Which Potential Landing Spots For Ohtani Are Best For Baseball? - FanRag Sports

Jonathan Bernhardt brings up Colorado as a potentially appealing landing spot for Japanese star Shohei Ohtani. Much has been discussed of Ohtani's pitching prowess, but Bernhardt pitches the idea of putting a player who posted an OPS above .940 in each of the last two seasons into the hitting environment of Coors Field on a team that looks poised to contend for the next few years.