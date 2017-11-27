MLB Offseason: The contest for Shohei Ohtani is getting started

Rockies news and links for November 27, 2017

Shohei Ohtani’s agent sends memo to MLB teams detaling his recruitment | SBNation.com

Shohei Ohtani's agency firm sent a memo to all 30 major-league teams. It essentially called for each team to submit a preliminary application for Ohtani's services. It specifically did not ask for money figures, but it did ask for information about player development, facilities, and overall player performance philosophy. It also asked about Ohtani's fit in the specific city.

We already know the Rockies don't have much in the way of cash to convince Ohtani to come here, and the Purple Row community has already offered up some compelling ways to persuade him to come anyway. My favorite was the promise that Ohtani could hit at Coors Field and pitch on the road. Let’s hope he included that in the pitch!

2017 Dodgers review: Brandon Morrow | True Blue LA

The Rockies are likely going to take a look at Brandon Morrow to fill in the bullpen. This player profile from our friends at True Blue LA summarizes how Morrow went from pre-season afterthought to multi-year contract seeker in just seven months.

