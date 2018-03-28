MLB Opening Day 2018: Previews, depth charts and schedules for all 30 teams before start of baseball season

A closer look around the horn at every Major League Baseball team before the 2018 Opening Day

Get all your spring training needs with updated depth charts, schedules for the entire season and team-by-team previews.


Diamondbacks
Preview:  D-Backs poised to strike | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Braves
Preview:  Rebuild starting to pay off | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Orioles
Preview:  A competing bird is worth two rebuilding | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Red Sox
Preview:  Lineup upgraded, but questions remain | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Cubs
Preview:    Now is their chance at a real dynasty | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

White Sox
Preview: Moving on to Phase 2 of rebuild   | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Reds
Preview:  Rebuild coming together | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Indians
Preview: World Series window remains open | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Rockies
Preview:  Good pitching, wild-card aspirations | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Tigers
Preview: Tigers rebuild, Cabrera to bounce back? | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Astros
Preview:  World champs have upgraded roster | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Royals
Preview: Building the next championship core | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Angels
Preview: Winter moves translate to W's? | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Dodgers
Preview:  Is this finally the year for real? | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Marlins
Preview:  A new era of Marlins baseball, but how long until it gets better? | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Brewers
Preview:  Ready ahead of schedule? | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Twins
Preview:  No more surprises, time to win | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Mets
Preview: Wild Card hopefuls with chance for more | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Yankees
Preview:  World Series hopes and a rookie manager | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Athletics
Preview: A's on the cusp of contending | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Phillies
Preview:  Time for a breakthrough? | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Pirates
Preview:  Shipwrecked or smooth sailing ahead? | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Cardinals
Preview:  Playoffs or bust for Matheny? | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Padres
Preview:  Future bright but not quite here | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Giants
Preview:  Weaknesses have been addressed | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Mariners
Preview:  Will the epic playoff drought continue? | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Rays
Preview: Mostly cloudy forecast | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Rangers
Preview: Closer to worst than first | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Blue Jays
Preview: Eyes on a Wild Card spot | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets

Nationals
Preview: A monumental year for Nats? | Depth Chart | Schedule | Get Tickets
