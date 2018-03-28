MLB Opening Day 2018: Previews, depth charts and schedules for all 30 teams before start of baseball season
A closer look around the horn at every Major League Baseball team before the 2018 Opening Day
Get all your spring training needs with updated depth charts, schedules for the entire season and team-by-team previews.
-
How to watch Indians vs. Mariners
The Seattle Mariners will host the Cleveland Indians to begin the new season
-
Rockies at Diamondbacks: how to watch
The Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks will go at it on Opening Day
-
How to watch Giants vs. Dodgers
The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers will meet to begin the new season
-
White Sox at Royals: how to watch
The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will go at it on Opening Day
-
How to watch Phillies vs. Braves
The Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves kick off the new season on Thursday
-
How to watch Red Sox vs. Rays
The Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays kick off the new season