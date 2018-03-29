MLB Opening Day 2018: When is it? Watch, stream every baseball game, live updates, scores, schedule, date
It's now a slate of 13 games for Major League Baseball's Opening Day on this Thursday
Spring training is in the books and the 2018 Major League Baseball regular season is finally underway on Thursday. Twenty-six teams will be playing in what's a true Opening Day. Two games have been postponed due to inclement weather. From that point, 30 teams will make the six-month trek to determine which 10 will make the postseason. Not every team has realistic playoff aspirations, of course, but hope -- foolish or otherwise -- is part of the beauty of Opening Day.
Speaking of which, here's how you can watch all of those Opening Day baseball games:
Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins
Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 12:40 p.m. ET
Location: Marlins Park
Starting Pitchers: Jon Lester vs. Jose Urena
TV Channel: Fox Sports Florida, WGN, ESPN (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
Live Stats: GameTracker
Cardinals at New York Mets
Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 1:10 p.m. ET
Location: Citi Field
Starting Pitchers: Carlos Martinez vs. Noah Syndergaard
TV Channel: SportsNet New York and Fox Sports Midwest (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live Stats: GameTracker
Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards; Baltimore, Maryland
Starting Pitchers: Jake Odorizzi vs. Dylan Bundy
TV Channel: Fox Sports North and MASN (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live Stats: GameTracker
Houston Astros at Texas Rangers
Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 3:35 p.m. ET
Location: Globe Life Park in Arlington
Starting Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Cole Hamels
TV Channel: Fox Sports Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, ESPN (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
Live Stats: GameTracker
New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays
Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 3:37 p.m. ET
Location: Rogers Centre
Starting Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. J.A. Happ
TV Channel: YES Network, Sportsnet (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live Stats: GameTracker
Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays
Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Location: Tropicana Field
Starting Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Chris Archer
TV Channel: NESN, Fox Sports Sun (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live Stats: GameTracker
Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics
Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
Location: Oakland Coliseum; Oakland, California
Starting Pitchers: Garrett Richards vs. Kendall Graveman
TV Channel: Fox Sports West, NBC Sports California (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live Stats: GameTracker
Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres
Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
Location: Petco Park
Starting Pitchers: Chase Anderson vs. Clayton Richard
TV Channel: Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports San Diego (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live Stats: GameTracker
Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
Location: SunTrust Park
Starting Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Julio Teheran
TV Channel: Fox Sports Southeast (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv; NBC in the Philadelphia area (it's not on local TV -- more details here)
Live Stats: GameTracker
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals
Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
Location: Kauffman Stadium
Starting Pitchers: James Shields vs. Danny Duffy
TV Channel: Fox Sports Kansas City, NBC Sports Chicago (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live Stats: GameTracker
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 7:08 p.m. ET
Location: Dodger Stadium
Starting Pitchers: Ty Blach vs. Clayton Kershaw
TV Channel: ESPN (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
Live Stats: GameTracker
Cleveland Indians at Seattle Mariners
Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
Location: Safeco Field
Starting Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Felix Hernandez
TV Channel: Root Sports Northwest, Sports Time Ohio, ESPN (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN
Live Stats: GameTracker
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
Date: Thursday, Mar. 29
Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
Location: Chase Field
Starting Pitchers: Jon Gray vs. Patrick Corbin
TV Channel: Fox Sports Arizona, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountains (check local listings)
Online Stream: MLB.tv
Live Stats: GameTracker
