MLB Opening Day 2019: Phillies lineup shows off power, depth with three homers against the Braves

PHILADELPHIA -- After six straight losing seasons, the pressure is on for the Philadelphia Phillies. Even more so after their offseason makeover which included adding superstar talent, like J.T. Realmuto, Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura and of course, Bryce Harper.

But in Thursday's season opener against the Atlanta Braves, the Phillies showed us that the club's talent runs through the entire lineup.

In the 10-4 rout of the defending National League East champion Atlanta Braves, the Phillies first got on the board with a leadoff home run from McCutchen, then extended their lead with a three-run home run from Franco in the sixth.

With first base open, the Braves opted to intentionally walk Harper in the seventh inning, loading the bases for Rhys Hoskins. Atlatna's plan backfired, and Hoskins blew the game open with his first career grand-slam -- a homer that went 380 feet into the left field seats.

Both Harper and Realmuto went hitless in their Philly debuts, but every other position player notched a hit and Odubel Herrera, Cesar Hernandez and Maikel Franco combined for five RBI.

"The guys we do have in this lineup, it's pretty unbelievable," Harper said. "One through nine, everybody contributed today and it was pretty awesome."

All eight batters in the starting lineup reached base, and it showcased on Opening Day that the Phillies have one of the most-potent attacks in the National League.

"The one thing we saw today is that no one player has to carry this team," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said after the win.

"Bryce doesn't have to come out and hit two home runs every night. He's going to win a lot of games for us with home runs and doubles, but he doesn't have to do it every night because one night, it's going to be Rhys, Franco and McCutchen and the next is going to be Segura, Harper and Realmuto. That speaks to the depth of our lineup."

Hoskins was excited about the offensive contributions from the bottom of the lineup as well. "It's scary good," Hoskins said. "There's just not a breath of fresh air for the opposing pitcher. This is such a deep lineup, so it's probably going to be somebody different every night and that's obviously a good thing to have."

Nearly 45,000 fans at Citizens Bank Park got the first glimpse at how deep the Phillies lineup really is this year, and how strong it can be moving forward as the team tries to win the NL East for the first time since 2011. It's just the season opener, but the Phillies have set the tone for the rest of 2019.