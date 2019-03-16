MLB Opening Day 2019: Previews, depth charts and schedules for all 30 teams as baseball season approaches

The 2019 Major League Baseball season is nearly here. Opening Day is slated for March 28 and there's plenty of intrigue all around baseball. To get you ready for the upcoming season, we're previewing each team with projected rosters, storylines and more.

We're keeping all of those previews, as well as each team's schedule and depth chart below in this handy post so you can stay up to date with everything you need to know before your favorite team throws its first pitch of 2019.