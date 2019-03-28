MLB Opening Day 2019: Robinson Cano belts a homer off Max Scherzer in his first Mets at-bat

On Opening Day, Robinson Cano made his debut with the New York Mets (GameTracker), and in his first plate appearance with the Amazin's he went deep off no less a moundsman than Max Scherzer of the Nationals. Here's the action sports footage of note:

Coming into that encounter of two likely future Hall of Famers, Scherzer had struck out the only two batters he'd faced and done so with just seven pitches. Cano flipped that nascent script in a hurry with a dinger that left the bat at 106 mph and sent that changeup 406 feet.

The Mets of course had a high-volume offseason under new GM Brodie Van Wagenen, and one of his signature moves was acquiring Cano (and the $100 million left on his contract) from the Mariners. Yes, Cano's now in his age-36 season, but last season he put up an impressive OPS+ of 136 with Seattle. Aging curves don't always go how we think they will, and that's especially the case with greats like Cano. The (very) early evidence in 2019 suggests that Cano can still rake.