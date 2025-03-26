The 2025 MLB season is upon us, and that means beautiful days and nights at the ballpark featuring delicious eats. While it's hard to beat the classics, this season will feature some wild snacks that fans can really sink their teeth into.

MLB teams are always trying to give fans more reasons to come out to the park and spend their hard-earned money at the concession stand. This year is no different with many teams introducing some fun, unique and weird menu items.

In many cases, teams have taken those classic ballpark foods like hot dogs, fries and burgers and put a fresh spin on them, for better or worse. How about a footlong hotdog smothered in mac and cheese? Maybe a dessert quesadilla will catch your eye on the concourse. Whether you prefer sweet or savory flavors, there are foods on this list for you.

Before the first pitches are thrown, let's look at the 10 wildest new menu items at MLB ballparks in 2025.

10. Filthy Mac Fries | Arizona Diamondbacks

Courtesy of Levy

The Diamondbacks decided to throw a bunch of random ingredients on cajun fries, and there have been worse culinary ideas. Between the white cheddar mac and cheese, the pork belly bacon and the crispy onions, there is a lot to like about this very chaotic dish. Plus, any D-backs fan who shows up hungry won't need to eat for a week after taking these down.

9. Polish Cannonballs | Pittsburgh Pirates

Courtesy of Aramark

An homage to its Polish Hill community, the Pirates are offering some unique local flair at PNC Park. Pirates fans can enjoy these fried balls full of egg noodles, kielbasa, cabbage, bacon and cheddar cheese. These sound delicious, and they're a nice handheld snack to eat at your seat.

8. Warehouse Burger | Baltimore Orioles

Courtesy of Levy

This one is like a "Man vs. Food" challenge, except you can eat it while watching one of the most exciting teams in baseball. Fans better bring their appetite for this burger, which features two beef patties, queso and fried onions all in the same bite. Oh, and did I mention the pretzel bun? Anyone who gets this down in nine innings deserves an award.

7. Celebration Cake Milkshake | Chicago White Sox

The White Sox are celebrating their 125th anniversary this year, and that might be all the celebrating that happens at Rate Field this season. In honor of their birthday, the White Sox are selling some birthday cake and ice cream -- just blended up and served in a cup with cake chunks and a cookie. This is one of the more indulgent items on the list, and it has my interest.

6. Daddy Mac Dog | Houston Astros

Courtesy of Aramark

This footlong ballpark dog is topped with a few different appetizers one might order at your local BBQ joint. The Daddy Mac Dog also features brisket, mac and cheese and fried pickles. Eating this hotdog is probably a two- or three-person mission.

5. Blue Velvet Whoopie Pies | Kansas City Royals

Courtesy of Aramark

A whoopie pie is a classic treat, and the Royals have put their own spin on it this year. There will be no missing these when fans are snacking on these in the stands. No word yet on whether Kyle MacLachlan and Laura Dern were involved in creating this odd ballpark dessert.

4. Helmet Tiramisu | New York Yankees

If you've ever been eating ice cream out of a novelty helmet on a hot summer day, you know that it can sometimes turn to soup before you even get it back to your seat. Well, the Yankees have solved that problem with Helmet Tiramisu. Fans still get their souvenir helmet, but they don't have to worry about dessert turning to liquid in 60 seconds.

3. S'mores Quesadillas | Philadelphia Phillies

Courtesy of Aramark

Have you ever wanted to make s'mores at a baseball game but local regulations banned open flames at the ballpark? The Phillies have found a loophole with their new S'mores Quesadillas, which are actually pretty brilliant. You can get all that delicious s'mores flavor without worrying about a melted chocolate bar dripping onto your new Bryce Harper jersey.

2. What Up Corndog | Seattle Mariners

Courtesy of the Seattle Mariners

Sometimes corndogs just look a little too appealing, you know? The Mariners have invented a corndog that will make hungry fans think twice, but once you get past the color, it does sound rather appealing. This corndog of a different color is honey-battered and covered in a spicy, crunchy coating.

1. Cotton Candy Fries | Toronto Blue Jays

Sweet and savory almost always go together, but the Blue Jays will be pushing those limits at Rogers Centre in 2025. These Cotton Candy Fries combine a pair of stadium classics and cover them in a blue sauce. If nothing else, these will be quite popular with the morbidly curious. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't intrigued.