MLB Opening Day 2025: Live updates, scores as baseball season begins with Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, more on tap

The 2025 MLB regular season has arrived. Thursday is Opening Day, the most wonderful day of the year, and 28 of the 30 teams will be in the action. The Rays and Rockies have to wait until Friday to begin their seasons. MLB pushed their Opening Day matchup back just to give the Rays a little more time to get George M. Steinbrenner Field ready for the season.

Technically, the regular season is already underway. The Dodgers swept the Cubs in the two-game Tokyo Series in Japan last week. The defending World Series champions are 2-0, the Cubs are 0-2, and the rest of baseball is full of optimism at 0-0. Here is Thursday's Opening Day schedule:

Brewers at Yankees -- 3:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Orioles at Blue Jays -- 3:07 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Red Sox at Rangers -- 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Phillies at Nationals -- 4:05 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Braves at Padres -- 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Guardians at Royals -- 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Angels at White Sox -- 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Mets at Astros -- 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Pirates at Marlins -- 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Giants at Reds -- 4:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Twins at Cardinals -- 4:15 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Tigers at Dodgers -- 7:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Athletics at Mariners -- 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Cubs at Diamondbacks -- 10:10 p.m. ET (GameTracker)

Follow along below as CBS Sports brings you live updates and analysis throughout the first full day of the 2025 regular season.