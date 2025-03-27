Skip to Main Content

MLB Opening Day 2025: Live updates, scores as baseball season begins with Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, more on tap

All but two teams are in business Thursday to kick off the season

The 2025 MLB regular season has arrived. Thursday is Opening Day, the most wonderful day of the year, and 28 of the 30 teams will be in the action. The Rays and Rockies have to wait until Friday to begin their seasons. MLB pushed their Opening Day matchup back just to give the Rays a little more time to get George M. Steinbrenner Field ready for the season.

Technically, the regular season is already underway. The Dodgers swept the Cubs in the two-game Tokyo Series in Japan last week. The defending World Series champions are 2-0, the Cubs are 0-2, and the rest of baseball is full of optimism at 0-0. Here is Thursday's Opening Day schedule:

Follow along below as CBS Sports brings you live updates and analysis throughout the first full day of the 2025 regular season.

SF's Opening Day left field streak

For the 19th straight Opening Day, the Giants will have a new left fielder. This year it's Heliot Ramos. San Francisco hasn't had a left fielder starter consecutive Opening Days since Barry Bonds. This streak is historic:

Mike Axisa
March 27, 2025, 6:05 PM
Mar. 27, 2025, 2:05 pm EDT
 
Christian Yelich rolled into Yankee Stadium this morning wearing a plaid suit as a tribute to Bob Uecker:

Mike Axisa
March 27, 2025, 4:19 PM
Mar. 27, 2025, 12:19 pm EDT
