MLB Opening Day 2025: Live updates, scores as baseball season begins with Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, more on tap

Playoff picks
Sure, the postseason is totally random and that's why we love it, but your CBS Sports MLB experts tried to predict October outcomes anyway.
The 2025 MLB regular season has arrived. Thursday is Opening Day, the most wonderful day of the year, and 28 of the 30 teams will be in the action. The Rays and Rockies have to wait until Friday to begin their seasons. MLB pushed their Opening Day matchup back just to give the Rays a little more time to get George M. Steinbrenner Field ready for the season.
Technically, the regular season is already underway. The Dodgers swept the Cubs in the two-game Tokyo Series in Japan last week. The defending World Series champions are 2-0, the Cubs are 0-2, and the rest of baseball is full of optimism at 0-0. Here is Thursday's Opening Day schedule:
Follow along below as CBS Sports brings you live updates and analysis throughout the first full day of the 2025 regular season.
Sure, the postseason is totally random and that's why we love it, but your CBS Sports MLB experts tried to predict October outcomes anyway.
For the 19th straight Opening Day, the Giants will have a new left fielder. This year it's Heliot Ramos. San Francisco hasn't had a left fielder starter consecutive Opening Days since Barry Bonds. This streak is historic:
Wants some expert predictions? We've got expert predictions. Here's how the CBS Sports MLB staff thinks the divisions will play out.
Mike Axisa looked into the future and shared some bold predictions for the 2025 season.
Ready for some surprises? R.J. Anderson ranked eight notable players who are changing their position for the 2025 season. Will the moves work? Let's find out!
It's a long 162-game season and the magic of baseball is we're almost guaranteed to see some history. Here are the players who could hit milestones this season.
But what about the expected contenders? Let's talk about managers who could be fighting for their jobs if they don't come out of the gate strong.
Eighteen teams missed the playoffs in 2024. Which of those stand the best chance at turning things around and playing in October this year? R.J. Anderson has your rankings.
Plenty of teams upgraded their rosters this winter through trades and free agency, but some didn't have to look outside the system. Which teams are getting back vital players from major 2024 injuries?
Christian Yelich rolled into Yankee Stadium this morning wearing a plaid suit as a tribute to Bob Uecker:
We have 14 games on the schedule today, but we'll get to that soon. First, let's set the stage, starting with Dayn Perry's ranking of the top 100 players.