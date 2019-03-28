MLB Opening Day: Could Nationals end up better after losing Bryce Harper in offseason?

Bryce Harper became quite the sideshow this offseason. The superstar's free agency dragged all the way through February before he finally signed with the Nationals' division rival Phillies. The Nationals finished 82-80 last season, second in the NL East. Harper joined the team in 2012, during which time the Nats made four playoff appearances and lost in the NLDS every time.

Washington is looking to improve upon that this year, but they'll be trying to do so without a six-time All Star. For as good as Harper's been, it hasn't translated into wins for the team, so they're looking to get off to a fresh start. Their pitching rotation looks as solid as ever, but they're counting on a breakout year from Juan Soto in the outfield.

For former Marlins president David Samson, the Nationals will actually benefit without Harper on the roster. On Thursday's "Off the Bench," Samson joins Danny Kanell to talk about Opening Day, specifically for the Nationals. He says that without Harper on the roster, the team may be able to get past the NLDS. Samson speculates that Harper could have created chemistry concerns in the locker room, which may have held the team back.

"They actually had the best spring training they ever had, they were much more loose, they were much happier to be rid of him," Samson said. "Very telling."

Samson concludes that the Nats could be better through addition by subtraction this year. Kanell and Samson don't think Harper will get a ring, comparing him to Barry Bonds, who also didn't get a championship. Kanell refers to Harper as "abrasive," with Samson saying "how many [rings] does Barry Bonds have ... You go into that clubhouse in San Francisco, [Bonds] had a chair three times the size ... no rings."

