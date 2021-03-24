Major League Baseball Opening Day 2021 is almost here. The new season kicks off Thursday, April 1 as the league returns to a full, 162-game schedule. All 30 teams will be in action April 1, and there are plenty of intriguing matchups on the Opening Day schedule. The Los Angeles Dodgers open their title defense with a trip to Denver to face the Colorado Rockies. The New York Yankees will send Gerrit Cole to the mound to go up against the Blue Jays and their new center fielder George Springer. Francisco Lindor will make his New York Mets debut as they travel to face the Washington Nationals in a pitching matchup that sees Jacob deGrom match up against Max Scherzer.

And yes, there will be fans. MLB had no in-person attendance during the 2020 regular season as the league played a 60-game campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic. All 15 ballparks hosting Opening Day games on April 1 will allow at least limited attendance. You can find every team's early season attendance plan here.

Below is the full schedule for 2021 MLB Opening Day.

MLB Opening Day 2021 schedule

Thursday, April 1

(All times U.S./Eastern)