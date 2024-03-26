MLB Opening Day is nearly here. Yes, the 2024 MLB regular season started last week with the two-game Seoul Series in South Korea. But baseball season starts in earnest on Thursday, March 28 with all 30 teams scheduled to be in action. The Opening Day schedule gets started at 1:10 p.m. ET as the Mets host the Brewers at Citi Field.

A majority of the games will be held in the afternoon, including Phillies vs. Braves, Dodgers vs. Cardinals and Astros vs. Yankees. The reigning champion Rangers will celebrate their 2023 World Series title before they host the Cubs at 7:35 p.m. ET, and Mariners vs. Red Sox is an intriguing part of a three-game nightcap.

Injuries have taken a few big-name starters out of the Opening Day picture with Gerrit Cole, Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga among those who are sidelined. But aces like Zack Wheeler, Corbin Burnes, Spencer Strider and Logan Webb will still be on the hill. Opening Day will also see Juan Soto's first game for the Yankees and Shohei Ohtani's home debut for his new team at Dodger Stadium -- and also his first regular-season game in front of home fans since news broke about a gambling scandal involving MLB's biggest star and his now-former interpreter.

Here's a complete look at the MLB Opening Day schedule.

2024 MLB Opening Day schedule