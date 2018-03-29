MLB Opening Day scores, highlights, updates, news: Everything you need to know about Monday's games

Opening Day has arrived. It has been 148 days since the Astros defeated the Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series to clinch the first championship in franchise history. Now, it is time for a new season. We'll keep you updated on all the day's Opening Day action right here, so make sure you check back often.

Happ starts the season with a homer

The first pitch of the new season is supposed to be a fastball down the middle for a called strike, right? That's the way every team opens the season. It's practically a tradition. Gentlemen's agreement.

Well, on Thursday, Ian Happ decided he wasn't going to start the new season by taking a fastball down the middle. He instead ambushed Jose Urena's first pitch -- the first official pitch of the 2018 season -- for a solo home run. Check it out:

Let's settle in and enjoy the first pitch of the 2018 @MLB seaso-- pic.twitter.com/VdNov3BeTx — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 29, 2018

First homer of the season came on the first pitch of the season. How about that? Happ socked five leadoff homers during spring training, you know. seems to me the Cubbies have found their new leadoff hitter.

Marlins, Cubs honor Stoneman Douglas victims

Thanks to their 12:30pm ET start time, the Marlins and Cubs played the first game of the 2018 regular season Thursday afternoon. The two teams plan to honor victims of the shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida, throughout their four-game series.

The Marlins will wear a special Stoneman Douglas patch on their jerseys.

Here’s the Stoneman Douglas patch the Marlins will be wearing throughout the opening seriea pic.twitter.com/RWtOfG8XYx — clarkspencer (@clarkspencer) March 29, 2018

The Cubs wore Stoneman Douglas shirts during batting practice Thursday. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo graduated from Stoneman Douglas and returned to Parkland a few weeks ago to deliver a speech at the vigil.

Harper looking to extend Opening Day homer streak

Only one player, Nationals wunderkind Bryce Harper, has hit a home run each of the last three Opening Days. He took Bartolo Colon deep on Opening Day 2015, Julio Teheran deep on Opening Day 2016, and David Phelps deep on Opening Day 2017. He also hit two homers on Opening Day 2013. Harper is 7 for 18 (.389) with five home runs, four walks, and four strikeouts in five career Opening Days.

Alas, Harper will have to wait until Friday to try to extend his Opening Day home run streak. The Nationals and Reds were rained out in Cincinnati on Thursday.

Dodgers hope to extend Opening Day winning streak

The Dodgers have won their last seven Opening Days, the longest active Opening Day winning streak in baseball. Not coincidentally, the great Clayton Kershaw has started all seven of those games. His stats in seven career Opening Day starts are just silly:

5-0 record

45 2/3 innings

0.99 ERA

0.66 WHIP

52/6 K/BB

The Dodgers have outscored their opponents 49-11 during their seven-game Opening Day winning streak. They'll look to keep that streak alive against Ty Blach and the rival Giants on Thursday.

Kershaw, by the way, will set a new franchise record with his eighth consecutive Opening Day start this year, breaking a tie with Don Sutton.

Yankees trying to snap Opening Day losing streak

On the other side of the count, the longest active Opening Day losing streak belongs to the Yankees. They've dropped their last six Opening Days, and eight of their last nine Opening Days. New York's last Opening Day win came against the Tigers in 2011. Joba Chamberlain got the win, Mariano Rivera got the save, and Brandon Inge had a double against CC Sabathia. Yeah, it's been a while.

The Yankees are looking to snap that Opening Day losing streak Thursday afternoon in Toronto. They haven't won a season opener on the road since 2006 -- 2006! -- when they blew the A's out 15-2 at what was then called the McAfee Coliseum. The Yankees, led by Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, and looking to get back into the win column on Opening Day this year.

