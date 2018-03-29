MLB Opening Day scores, highlights, updates, news: Everything you need to know about the start of the baseball season
The 2018 regular season begins Thursday and we'll have everything you need to know right here
Opening Day has finally arrived. It has been 148 days since the Astros defeated the Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series to clinch the first championship in franchise history. The 2018 season is now underway. We'll keep you updated on all the day's Opening Day action right here, so make sure you check back often.
Thursday's scores
- Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)
- St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)
- Houston Astros at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)
- New York Yankees at Toronto Blue Jays (GameTracker)
- Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays (4:00pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics (4:05pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves (4:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Milwaukee Brewers at San Diego Padres (4:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals (4:10pm ET -- GameTracker)
- San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers (7:00pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Cleveland Indians at Seattle Mariners (10:00pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks (10:00pm ET -- GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Detroit Tigers (postponed due to rain, makeup game Friday, March 30)
- Washington Nationals at Cincinnati Reds (postseason due to rain, makeup game Friday, March 30)
Happ starts the season with a homer
The first pitch of the new season is supposed to be a fastball down the middle for a called strike, right? That's the way every team opens the season. It's practically a tradition. Gentlemen's agreement.
Well, on Thursday, Ian Happ decided he wasn't going to start the new season by taking a fastball down the middle. He instead ambushed Jose Urena's first pitch -- the first official pitch of the 2018 season -- for a solo home run. Check it out:
Let's settle in and enjoy the first pitch of the 2018 @MLB seaso-- pic.twitter.com/VdNov3BeTx— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 29, 2018
First homer of the season came on the first pitch of the season. How about that? Happ socked five leadoff homers during spring training, you know. seems to me the Cubbies have found their new leadoff hitter.
Oh, and by the way, Cubs reporter Michael Cerami made good on his bet to jump into Lake Michigan if Happ hit a leadoff homer on Opening Day. A bet's a bet.
Marlins, Cubs honor Stoneman Douglas victims
Thanks to their 12:30pm ET start time, the Marlins and Cubs played the first game of the 2018 regular season Thursday afternoon. The two teams plan to honor victims of the shooting at Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida, throughout their four-game series.
The Marlins will wear a special Stoneman Douglas patch on their jerseys.
The Cubs wore Stoneman Douglas shirts during batting practice Thursday. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo graduated from Stoneman Douglas and returned to Parkland a few weeks ago to deliver a speech at the vigil.
Davis hits leadoff for first time
Orioles manager Buck Showalter is not opposed to batting a slugger leadoff. Both Manny Machado and Adam Jones have hit leadoff at times the last few years, and on Opening Day 2018, first baseman Chris Davis got the call at leadoff.
It was, not surprisingly, the first career start at leadoff for Davis. He'd previous batted in every other lineup position in his career. Davis is certainly an unconventional leadoff hitter, but he'll take a walk and he of course has power. Absent a more traditional leadoff, why not give Davis a whirl? (He led the game off with a fly out, by the way.)
Harper looking to extend Opening Day homer streak
Only one player, Nationals wunderkind Bryce Harper, has hit a home run each of the last three Opening Days. He took Bartolo Colon deep on Opening Day 2015, Julio Teheran deep on Opening Day 2016, and David Phelps deep on Opening Day 2017. He also hit two homers on Opening Day 2013. Harper is 7 for 18 (.389) with five home runs, four walks, and four strikeouts in five career Opening Days.
Alas, Harper will have to wait until Friday to try to extend his Opening Day home run streak. The Nationals and Reds were rained out in Cincinnati on Thursday.
Dodgers hope to extend Opening Day winning streak
The Dodgers have won their last seven Opening Days, the longest active Opening Day winning streak in baseball. Not coincidentally, the great Clayton Kershaw has started all seven of those games. His stats in seven career Opening Day starts are just silly:
- 5-0 record
- 45 2/3 innings
- 0.99 ERA
- 0.66 WHIP
- 52/6 K/BB
The Dodgers have outscored their opponents 49-11 during their seven-game Opening Day winning streak. They'll look to keep that streak alive against Ty Blach and the rival Giants on Thursday.
Kershaw, by the way, will set a new franchise record with his eighth consecutive Opening Day start this year, breaking a tie with Don Sutton.
Yankees trying to snap Opening Day losing streak
On the other side of the count, the longest active Opening Day losing streak belongs to the Yankees. They've dropped their last six Opening Days, and eight of their last nine Opening Days. New York's last Opening Day win came against the Tigers in 2011. Joba Chamberlain got the win, Mariano Rivera got the save, and Brandon Inge had a double. Yeah, it's been a while.
The Yankees are looking to snap that Opening Day losing streak Thursday afternoon in Toronto. They haven't won a season opener on the road since 2006 -- 2006! -- when they blew the A's out 15-2 at what was then called the McAfee Coliseum. The Yankees, led by Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge, and looking to get back into the win column on Opening Day this year.
Quick hits
- Former MLB All-Star Rusty Staub passed away at 73 on Thursday after battling health problems in recent years. Staub played for five teams from 1963-85 and retired as a career .279/.362/.431 hitter with 2,716 hits.
- The Cardinals and free agent closer Greg Holland have reportedly agreed to a one-year contract worth $14 million. Once he gets back into game shape, Holland figures to step in as manager Mike Matheny's primary ninth inning guy.
- Commissioner Rob Manfred said he's unlikely to add the extra-inning baserunner tiebreaker rule to MLB. This season all minor league games will begin with a runner on second base in extra innings.
- Are you left-handed and in the Philadelphia area? Well, the Phillies are looking for a new left-handed batting practice pitcher, and they're allowing fans to audition for the job.
- As expected, the Phillies optioned RHP Jake Arrieta to their High Class-A affiliate, the team announced. He signed in the middle of spring training and will make a minor league tune-up start before making his first start with the Phillies on April 8.
Live Updates
