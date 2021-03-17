The Diamondbacks have not yet announced a starter for their April 1 opener in San Diego against the Padres. Righty Zac Gallen, fresh off a 2.75 ERA in 72 innings last year, would seem to be the favorite to make his first career Opening Day start. This would be the fourth consecutive season with a different Game 1 starter for the Diamondbacks, as the last three have been helmed by Madison Bumgarner, Zack Greinke, and Patrick Corbin.



The Braves have not yet announced a starter for their April 1 tilt versus the Phillies. Lefty Max Fried finished fifth in Cy Young Award voting last fall, and he seems like the top candidate to do the deed. Prior to Mike Soroka's start last July, the Braves had sent Julio Teheran to the mound six Opening Days in a row. Teheran's streak is tied with Warren Spahn for the most consecutive in franchise history.



The Orioles haven't named their starter for their April 1 game in Boston against the Red Sox. Manager Brandon Hyde wouldn't appear to have many options beyond lefty John Means, who finished second on the staff in innings last season behind the since-traded Alex Cobb. The Orioles haven't had a pitcher make consecutive Opening Day starts since Chris Tillman in 2014-16.



The Red Sox haven't yet named their starter for their April 1 opener against the Orioles, either. Eduardo Rodriguez, the sentimental pick following his bout with COVID-19, would appear to be in the running alongside Nathan Eovaldi, who received the reins last July. Should Eovaldi be chosen, he would join Chris Sale, Jon Lester, Josh Beckett, Curt Schilling, and Pedro Martinez as Red Sox hurlers to start consecutive Opening Days since the last round of expansion.



The Cubs haven't announced who will start their April 1 contest against the Pirates, but it would seem to be a formality that Kyle Hendricks will make a second consecutive Opening Day start. If, for some reason, the Cubs had to turn to someone else in Game 1, it could lead to Jake Arrieta making his second Opening Day start for the franchise. Arrieta started the 2016 opener.



RHP Lucas Giolito. The White Sox announced that Giolito will make back-to-back Opening Day starts on March 15, per MLB.com's Scott Merkin. Giolito is the first White Sox starter with consecutive Game 1 nods since Chris Sale in 2013-14. If he can make it three straight, he'll join a select group since World War II that includes Mark Buerhle (twice), Jack McDowell, Wilbur Wood, and Billy Pierce. The White Sox open the season on April 1 with a visit to the Angels.



The Reds haven't announced who will start their April 1 opener against the Cardinals. Logic dictates that it'll be Luis Castillo, as Sonny Gray is expected to miss the first week of the season with an injury. Castillo would be making his second career Opening Day start, having previously kicked off the 2019 campaign.



RHP Shane Bieber. Cleveland named Bieber its Opening Day starter against the Tigers, per MLB.com's Mandy Bell. Bieber will be making his second consecutive Game 1 start. Should he make a third, he'll join Corey Kluber, Justin Masterson, CC Sabathia, and Bartolo Colon as the Cleveland starters to do so since the last round of expansion.



The Rockies have not yet named a starter for their April 1 contest against the Dodgers. It reasons that right-hander German Marquez, who led last year's staff in innings pitched, will get the nod. Marquez would be the sixth pitcher in franchise history to start consecutive Opening Days, joining Jon Gray, Ubaldo Jimenez, Mike Hampton, Darryl Kile, and Kevin Ritz.



The Tigers haven't announced who will start their April 1 opener against Cleveland. Lefty Matthew Boyd or righty Spencer Turnbull seem like the odds-on favorite. If Boyd wins out, he'll be making his second Opening Day start in a row. The Tigers have had only one pitcher start three consecutive Game 1s since 1998's expansion. That individual? You guessed it, Justin Verlander.



RHP Zack Greinke. The Astros announced on March 15 that Greinke will start their opener against the Athletics, according to Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. This will mark Greinke's first Opening Day start with the Astros, but not the first of his career. He previously started for the Royals in 2010 and the Diamondbacks in 2016, 2017, and 2019. Justin Verlander had made three consecutive Opening Day starts for Houston.



The Royals haven't announced who will start their April 1 contest against the Rangers. Danny Duffy, Brad Keller, and Mike Minor are the top candidates. If Duffy earns the nod, it'll mark his fourth career Opening Day start. That would put Duffy in a select group with Dennis Leonard (four) and Kevin Appier (seven) in franchise history.



RHP Dylan Bundy. The Angels announced on March 15 that Dylan Bundy will receive the honor of starting against the White Sox come April 1, according to MLB.com's Alyson Footer. The Angels haven't had someone start consecutive Opening Days since Jered Weaver did it from 2010-15. There's no guarantee Bundy will break that streak, as he's scheduled to hit free agency come wintertime.



LHP Clayton Kershaw. Manager Dave Roberts announced on March 14 that Kershaw will make his ninth career Opening Day start, according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. Kershaw was robbed of the honor by injury in each of the past two years, including last July when he was a late scratch in favor of Dustin May. Kershaw is a free agent at season's end, and it's possible this is his final Opening Day as a member of the organization. The Dodgers will begin the year on April 1 in Colorado against the Rockies.



The Marlins haven't announced who will start their April 1 tilt against the Rays. Sandy Alcantara, Sixto Sanchez, and Pablo Lopez would appear to be the top candidates. Alcantara started last Opening Day for the Marlins.



The Brewers haven't announced who will start their April 1 contest against the Twins. The odds-on favorites are either Brandon Woodruff or Corbin Burnes. Woodruff also started last Opening Day, meaning he could be the first Brewers starter to go back-to-back since Yovani Gallardo in 2010-14.



RHP Kenta Maeda. The Twins announced on March 14 that Maeda will start on April 1 against the Brewers, per MLB.com's Bill Ladson. Maeda will snap Jose Berrios' consecutive Opening Day starts streak at two. It will be the first Opening Day start of Maeda's career, which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone given that he spent his first four seasons with the Dodgers.



RHP Jacob deGrom. It should come as a surprise to no one that deGrom will be starting his third consecutive Opening Day. The Mets made it official on March 6, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. DeGrom is the first Mets starter to start three Game 1s in a row since Johan Santana did it in 2008-10. The Mets will open their season against the Nationals on April 1.



The Yankees haven't announced who will start their April 1 game against the Blue Jays. There's every reason to believe it'll be Gerrit Cole for the second year in a row. Looking ahead, Cole would need to start five additional Opening Days after this one to tie Mel Stottlemyer, Whitey Ford, and Ron Guidry for the most in franchise history. That's worth knowing given that Cole is under contract through the 2028 season.



The Athletics haven't announced who will start their April 1 opener against the Astros. Chris Bassitt, Jesus Luzardo, and Frankie Montas would seem to be the leading candidates. Montas started last Opening Day for the Athletics.



The Phillies haven't named their starter for their April 1 contest against the Braves. Manager Joe Girardi would seem to be choosing between Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler, with Nola having the benefit of inertia as he's started each of the last three openers. Should Nola earn a fourth consecutive nod, he would become the first Phillies hurler to do so since Steve Carlton in the 80s. (Carlton started 10 in a row.)



The Pirates haven't announced who will start their April 1 opener against the Cubs. Pittsburgh has turned to Joe Musgrove and Jameson Taillon the past two years, but both of them were traded over the winter. That leaves Steven Brault, Chad Kuhl, Tyler Anderson, Mitch Keller, and JT Brubaker as the likeliest options. Of those, Keller would seem to have the best odds of making a second Opening Day start for the Buccos, which is something that not even Gerrit Cole accomplished during his time in Pittsburgh.



RHP Jack Flaherty. The Cardinals wasted no time anointing Flaherty as their Opening Day starter against the Reds, giving him that tag back in February. As a result, Flaherty will be making his second consecutive Game 1 start. It tracks that he could well make a third Opening Day start in a row; if so, he'd join Adam Wainwright, Chris Carpenter, and Matt Morris as the only Cardinals to accomplish that feat since the last round of expansion.



The Padres have not yet announced a starter for their April 1 opener versus the Diamondbacks. In all likelihood, manager Jayce Tingler will choose between offseason acquisitions Blake Snell and Yu Darvish. Either way, it's a step up for the Padres, who have tabbed Chris Paddack, Eric Lauer, Clayton Richard, Jhoulys Chacin, and Tyson Ross as their Opening Day starters over the past five years.



The Giants haven't named a starter for their April 1 game against the Mariners. Kevin Gausman's efforts last season likely earned him the designation, though it's possible San Francisco turns instead to Johnny Cueto for a second year in a row.



LHP Marco Gonzales. Seattle manager Scott Servais announced in February that Gonzales would be the Game 1 starter, making him the first pitcher this year to receive that designation, per MLB.com. For Gonzales, it'll mark his third consecutive Opening Day start, putting him one off from joining Jamie Moyer, Randy Johnson, and Felix Hernandez as the lone Mariners to notch at least four with Seattle.



The Rays haven't announced who will start their April 1 opener against the Marlins. Tyler Glasnow would seem to be the favorite. Glasnow would be the fourth different Opening Day starter for Tampa Bay in the last three years, joining Charlie Morton, Blake Snell, and Chris Archer (now back with the Rays after a stay in Pittsburgh). Archer and James Shields are the only pitchers in Rays history to make more than three Opening Day starts for the franchise.



RHP Kyle Gibson. The Rangers announced on March 16 that right-hander Kyle Gibson will make the Opening Day start against the Royals, per Stefan Stevenson of the Star-Telegram. This will mark Gibson's first career Game 1 start. The Rangers haven't had a pitcher start consecutive Opening Days for them since Kevin Millwood did it from 2006-09.



The Blue Jays haven't named a starter for their April 1 game against the Yankees. Hyun-Jin Ryu would seem to be a gimme for that honor, however, giving him two Opening Day starts in a row. Ryu would be the fourth Blue Jays pitcher to start multiple Game 1s since 1998, joining Roy Halladay, Ricky Romero, and R.A. Dickey.

