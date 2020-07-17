TBA. Prized offseason pickup LHP Madison Bumgarner is the presumed favorite.

RHP Mike Soroka. A second-place finish in the Rookie of the Year voting (and a sixth-place finish in the Cy Young voting) in 2019 equals an Opening Day start in 2020. The Braves named Soroka their Opening Day starter on July 14. At 22 years and 355 days, he will be the youngest Opening Day starter in Braves history. Julio Teheran had started the team's previous six season openers, a franchise record tied with Hall of Famer Warren Spahn (1957-62). The last pitcher other than Teheran to start Opening Day for the Braves was Tim Hudson in 2013. Soroka went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA in 2019. The Braves will begin the new season on the road against the Mets on July 24.



LHP John Means. Manager Brandon Hyde told reporters, including MLB.com's Joe Trezza, on July 10 that Means will be the team's Opening Day starter. The southpaw threw 155 innings with a 3.60 ERA last season and was the AL Rookie of the Year runner-up. Means will be Baltimore's fifth different Opening Day starter in the past five years, joining Andrew Cashner (2019), Dylan Bundy (2018), Kevin Gausman (2017), and Chris Tillman. Tillman is the last pitcher to start consecutive Opening Days for the O's (2014-16). Baltimore will open the season in Boston on July 24.



TBA. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez is away from the team after testing positive for COVID-19. LHP Chris Sale will miss the season with Tommy John surgery, so Opening Day duty figures to fall to RHP Nathan Eovaldi.



RHP Kyle Hendricks. For the first time since their World Series championship season in 2016, it will not be Jon Lester on the mound on Opening Day for the Cubs. On July 17, new manager David Ross announced Hendricks will start the season opener, reports The Athletic's Patrick Mooney. Hendricks went 11-10 with a 3.46 ERA last season. Lester had started the last three Opening Days for the Cubbies. Jake Arrieta in 2016 was the last Cubs pitcher to start the opener prior to Lester. Chicago opens the new season at home against the Brewers on July 24.



TBA. LHP Dallas Keuchel is the grizzled veteran with Opening Day start experience but RHP Lucas Giolito is the staff ace.



RHP Shane Bieber. Bieber was named the team's Opening Day starter back in spring training and he will still get the ball when the shortened season begins later this month, reports Cleveland.com's Paul Hoynes. Bieber broke out with a 3.28 ERA and 259 strikeouts last season. That earned him a fourth-place finish in the Cy Young voting. He's the first pitcher other than Corey Kluber to start the season opener for Cleveland since Justin Masterson (2012-13). Bieber and his teammates will host the Royals on Opening Day on July 24.

TBA. Either RHP Jon Gray or RHP German Marquez is likely to get the nod.

TBA. LHP Matthew Boyd is the presumed Opening Day starter in Detroit.



RHP Justin Verlander. As expected. On July 15 new manager Dusty Baker told reporters, including Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle, that Verlander will start the season opener. This will be Verlander's third Opening Day start with Houston and the 12th of his career. That is the most among active pitchers and tied for the eighth most in history with Hall of Famers Grover Cleveland Alexander and Bert Blyleven. Verlander is 4-1 with a 3.74 ERA in his 11 previous Opening Day starts. The Astros will host the Mariners on Opening Day on July 24th.



LHP Danny Duffy. The Royals will give the Opening Day start to Duffy, new manager Mike Matheny told reporters, including Fox 4 KC's Harold Kuntz, on July 14. Brad Keller, last year's Opening Day starter, is out indefinitely after testing positive for COVID-19. This will be Duffy's third Opening Day start. He allowed one run in six innings on Opening Day 2017 and was hammered for five runs in four innings on Opening Day 2018. Duffy is the first Royals pitcher to start three Opening Days in a four-year span since Gil Meche started three straight from 2007-09. The Royals open the season in Cleveland on July 24.

LHP Andrew Heaney. New manager Joe Maddon told reporters, including MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger, on July 5 that Heaney will be the club's Opening Day starter. This will be the southpaw's first career Opening Day start -- he was on track to start Opening Day last year before suffering an elbow injury in spring training -- and he will be Anaheim's fourth different Opening Day starter in the past four seasons. The Angels started Trevor Cahill on Opening Day in 2019, Garrett Richards in 2018, and Ricky Nolasco in 2017. The last Angels pitcher to start consecutive Opening Days was Jered Weaver (2010-15). The Halos begin the season July 24 in Oakland.

LHP Clayton Kershaw. As expected, Kershaw will get the ball for his ninth career Opening Day start. Manager Dave Roberts made the announcement on July 7, according to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. Kershaw's streak of eight consecutive Opening Day starts was snapped last season when he opened the year on the injured list with a shoulder issue. Hyun-Jin Ryu got the nod instead. Kershaw is 5-1 with a 1.05 ERA in eight career Opening Day starts. The Dodgers will open the season July 23 at home against the Giants.

RHP Sandy Alcantara. Manager Don Mattingly named Alcantara, who posting a 3.88 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 197 1/3 innings as a rookie (and an All-Star) in 2019, the Opening Day starter on July 14, reports David Furones of the Sun Sentinel. It is the first Opening Day start for Alcantara. Jose Urena started the past two openers for Miami. The Marlins will open the 2020 season in Philadelphia on July 24.

TBA. LHP Josh Hader? I kid, but nothing would surprise me with the Brewers. Bet on it being RHP Brandon Woodruff.



TBA. RHP Jose Berrios was named the team's Opening Day starter back in spring training, but manager Rocco Baldelli has not confirmed that will still be the case since Summer Camp opened.

TBA. No reason to think it'll be someone other than two-time defending NL Cy Young award winner Jacob deGrom.



RHP Gerrit Cole. No surprise here. The Yankees did not give Cole a pitching record $324 million contract to not start him on Opening Day. Manager Aaron Boone confirmed the team's Opening Day plans during a conference call with reporters on July 13. This will be Cole's second career Opening Day start -- he allowed five runs in five innings in the season opener with the Pirates in 2017 -- and he will be the club's third different Opening Day starter in the past three years, joining Masahiro Tanaka (2019) and Luis Severino (2018). Tanaka is the last Yankee to start consecutive Opening Days (2015-17). The Yankees open the 2020 regular season in Washington on July 23.



TBA. LHP Sean Manaea is the favorite over RHP Mike Fiers.



TBA. RHP Aaron Nola had a delayed start to summer camp after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and RHP Zack Wheeler has hinted at possibly opting out of the season. If neither is available, RHP Jake Arrieta would be next in line to start Opening Day.



TBA. RHP Chris Archer is going to miss the season with thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, clearing the way for breakout pick Joe Musgrove to start the season opener.



RHP Jack Flaherty. Flaherty was named the team's Opening Day starter back in spring training and on July 14 he told reporters, including Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, that remains the plan. It will be his first Opening Day start. Flaherty went 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA last season, including 7-2 with a 0.91 ERA in the second half, and finished fourth in the Cy Young voting. The Cardinals have used three different Opening Day starters the last three seasons: Flaherty (2020), Miles Mikolas (2019), and Carlos Martinez (2018). St. Louis will host the Pirates when the team's season begins July 24.

TBA. RHP Chris Paddack is the obvious choice.



RHP Johnny Cueto. The Giants named Cueto the team's Opening Day starter back in spring training and he will still get the assignment when the season begins later this month, new manager Gape Kapler told The Athletic's Alex Pavlovic on July 14. Cueto returned from Tommy John surgery last September and is 1-1 with a 0.64 ERA in four previous career Opening Day starts, all with the Reds. He will be San Francisco's third different Opening Day starter in the past three years, joining Madison Bumgarner (2019) and Ty Blach (2018). Bumgarner, Tim Lincecum, and Matt Cain combined to start every Opening Day for the Giants from 2009-17. The Giants begin the 2020 regular season at Dodger Stadium on July 23.

LHP Marco Gonzales. Manager Scott Servais confirmed Gonzales will make his second straight Opening Day start on July 8, according to The Athletic's Corey Brock. Gonzales allowed four runs (three earned) in five innings in last year's Opening Day start. Felix Hernandez started Seattle's season opener every year from 2009-18. Gonzales will be the first Mariners pitcher other than Hernandez to start consecutive Opening Days since Jamie Moyer started three straight from 2004-06. The Mariners will begin the season July 24 in Houston.

TBA. RHP Charlie Morton and LHP Blake Snell are both deserving.



RHP Lance Lynn. The Rangers wasted no time naming Lynn their Opening Day starter. Manager Chris Woodward made the announcement on June 25, a week before the club started Summer Camp, according to MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan. Texas had two other quality Opening Day starter candidates in Mike Minor and two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber. This will be Lynn's first Opening Day assignment and he will be the fourth different Opening Day starter in four years for the Rangers, joining Minor (2019), Cole Hamels (2018), and Yu Darvish (2017). The Rangers have not had a pitcher make consecutive Opening Day starts since Kevin Millwood (2006-09), if you can believe that. Texas will open the 2020 season at home at brand new Globe Life Field on July 24. They will host the Rockies.

TBA. LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu is the likely Opening Day starter.

