MLB Opening Day: When is it? Watch, stream every baseball game, live updates, scores, schedule, date

Spring training is in the books and the 2018 Major League Baseball regular season is finally upon us.

The action begins on Thursday, March 29, and 26 teams will be playing in what's a true Opening Day. Two games have been postponed due to inclement weather. From that point, 30 teams will make the six-month trek to determine which 10 will make the postseason. Not every team has realistic playoff aspirations, of course, but hope -- foolish or otherwise -- is part of the beauty of Opening Day.

Speaking of which, here's how you can watch all of those Opening Day baseball games:

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29

Time: 12:40 p.m. ET

Location: Marlins Park

Starting Pitchers: Jon Lester vs. Jose Urena

TV Channel: Fox Sports Florida, WGN, ESPN (check local listings)

Online Stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

Live Stats: GameTracker

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29

Time: 1:10 p.m. ET

Location: Citi Field

Starting Pitchers: Carlos Martinez vs. Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: SportsNet New York and Fox Sports Midwest (check local listings)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

Live Stats: GameTracker

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29

Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Location: Oriole Park at Camden Yards; Baltimore, Maryland

Starting Pitchers: Jake Odorizzi vs. Dylan Bundy

TV Channel: Fox Sports North and MASN (check local listings)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

Live Stats: GameTracker

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29

Time: 3:35 p.m. ET

Location: Globe Life Park in Arlington

Starting Pitchers: Justin Verlander vs. Cole Hamels

TV Channel: Fox Sports Southwest, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, ESPN (check local listings)

Online Stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

Live Stats: GameTracker

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29

Time: 3:37 p.m. ET

Location: Rogers Centre

Starting Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. J.A. Happ

TV Channel: YES Network, Sportsnet (check local listings)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

Live Stats: GameTracker

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Tropicana Field

Starting Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Chris Archer

TV Channel: NESN, Fox Sports Sun (check local listings)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

Live Stats: GameTracker

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Location: Oakland Coliseum; Oakland, California

Starting Pitchers: Garrett Richards vs. Kendall Graveman

TV Channel: Fox Sports West, NBC Sports California (check local listings)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

Live Stats: GameTracker

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: Petco Park

Starting Pitchers: Chase Anderson vs. Clayton Richard

TV Channel: Fox Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports San Diego (check local listings)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

Live Stats: GameTracker

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

Location: SunTrust Park

Starting Pitchers: Aaron Nola vs. Julio Teheran

TV Channel: Fox Sports Southeast (check local listings)

Online Stream: MLB.tv; NBC in the Philadelphia area (it's not on local TV -- more details here)

Live Stats: GameTracker

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

Location: Kauffman Stadium

Starting Pitchers: James Shields vs. Danny Duffy

TV Channel: Fox Sports Kansas City, NBC Sports Chicago (check local listings)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

Live Stats: GameTracker

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29

Time: 7:08 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium

Starting Pitchers: Ty Blach vs. Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: ESPN (check local listings)

Online Stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

Live Stats: GameTracker

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Location: Safeco Field

Starting Pitchers: Corey Kluber vs. Felix Hernandez

TV Channel: Root Sports Northwest, Sports Time Ohio, ESPN (check local listings)

Online Stream: MLB.tv, WatchESPN

Live Stats: GameTracker

Date: Thursday, Mar. 29

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

Location: Chase Field

Starting Pitchers: Jon Gray vs. Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: Fox Sports Arizona, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountains (check local listings)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

Live Stats: GameTracker

