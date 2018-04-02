MLB opening weekend observations: The Astros are working their magic with Cole
Gerrit Cole made his Houston Astros debut Sunday and was marvelous
The first four days of the 2018 MLB regular season are in the books. Only four teams remain undefeated (Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals) while four are still looking for their first win (Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres). The early batting average leader? Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger. He is 5 for 8 (.625).
April is simultaneously the best and worst time of the year for baseball analysis. It's the best because baseball is back! Spring training is fun in its own way, but there's nothing quite like meaningful baseball. It's also the worst because everything that has happened so far has happened in a small sample size. An extremely small sample size. Tough to know what is part of a trend and what is simple randomness. That's never stopped us before though, and there's no reason it should stop us now.
Here is just one our 10 early season observations.
The Astros are working their magic with Cole
Gerrit Cole made his Houston Astros debut Sunday and was marvelous, striking out 11 against two hits and three walks in seven innings against the Texas Rangers. And he did it by scaling back on his trademark high-octane fastball.
Here are Cole's pitch selection numbers:
Fastball
Slider
Curveball
Changeup
2015
67.2%
21.1%
7.8%
3.8%
2016
66.8%
17.9%
9.9%
5.4%
2017
59.7%
17.4%
12.1%
10.7%
2018
51.9%
26.5%
14.7%
6.9%
Sunday was the 128th regular season start of Cole's career and only three times did he use his fastball at a lower rate. Sample size noise? Possibly! But the Astros are generally an anti-fastball team. They emphasize secondary pitches. Here are the teams with the lowest fastball rates in 2017:
- New York Yankees: 50.6 percent
- Houston Astros: 55.2 percent
- Tampa Bay Rays: 55.5 percent
- Kansas City Royals: 56.1 percent
- Los Angeles Angels: 57.1 percent
The Pirates, meanwhile, had the sixth highest fastball rate last season at 63.5 percent. Cole going from the Pirates to the Astros and suddenly throwing fewer fastballs than at pretty much any other point in his career probably isn't a coincidence. Neither is this:
The smart money is on the 'Stros having traded for Cole with the idea that getting him to throw fewer fastballs in favor of more secondary pitches would be a way to get him to take his game to the next level. That's pretty much exactly what happened in his first start of the year.
