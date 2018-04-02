MLB opening weekend observations: The Yankees' bullpen isn't invincible

The first four days of the 2018 MLB regular season are in the books. Only four teams remain undefeated (Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals) while four are still looking for their first win (Cincinnati Reds, Detroit Tigers, Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres). The early batting average leader? Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger. He is 5 for 8 (.625).

April is simultaneously the best and worst time of the year for baseball analysis. It's the best because baseball is back! Spring training is fun in its own way, but there's nothing quite like meaningful baseball. It's also the worst because everything that has happened so far has happened in a small sample size. An extremely small sample size. Tough to know what is part of a trend and what is simple randomness. That's never stopped us before though, and there's no reason it should stop us now.

Here is just one our 10 early season observations.

The Yankees' bullpen isn't invincible

On paper, the New York Yankees have the best and deepest bullpen in baseball. The projection systems at FanGraphs rank New York's relief crew as the best in the game by more than +2 WAR. But, through four games this season, the bullpen has been quite vulnerable for the Yankees, allowing at least one run in all four games.

Here's what the bullpen has done so far:

IP H R ER BB K HR 3/29 (W 6-1) 3 1/3 1 1 1 0 5 1 3/30 (W 4-2) 3 2 1 1 1 4 0 3/31 (L 5-3) 3 4 3 3 2 5 1 4/1 (L 7-4) 4 5 6 6 2 4 2 TOTAL 13 1/3 12 11 11 5 18 4

On one hand, 18 strikeouts in 13 1/3 innings is pretty great! On the other, everything else is pretty terrible. Every reliever in the eight-man bullpen has already been scored upon except Chad Green, who's been great, Chasen Shreve, who has yet to pitch, and Jonathan Holder, who allowed an inherited runner to score.

Dellin Betances has allowed two home runs -- he didn't allow his second homer until Sept. 4 last year -- and David Robertson served up a grand slam to Justin Smoak to turned a one-run lead into a three-run deficit Sunday. Tommy Kahnle also allowed a homer to Smoak. There's too much talent in the bullpen for these struggles to continue all year, but the preseason bullpen hype may have gotten out of control. Betances is still trying to get over last year's control issues and Robertson, Chapman, and Kahnle are all coming back from big 2017 season workloads and deep postseason runs. Plus relievers are inherently volatile.